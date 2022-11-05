Victoria’s Inner Harbour. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria’s Inner Harbour. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria named one of the most underrated cities in Canada

Victoria praised for its classic luxury experiences and the abundance of wildlife

Victoria has been called one of the seven most underrated cities in the country by Conde Nast Traveler.

The magazine says the city has small-town energy but the proximity to Vancouver also allows for a metropolitan influence softened slightly by the natural landscape of Vancouver Island.

“Victoria is only about a half hour from Vancouver by seaplane, but the charming capital of British Columbia marches to a totally different beat than its big city neighbour,” the magazine said.

The other cities on the list are Halifax, Nova Scotia, Quebec City, Banff, Ottawa and Winnipeg.

ALSO READ: Victoria named Canada’s best small city

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater Victoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Hazing, harassment, bullying allegations leveled against hockey organization Okanagan HC

Just Posted

Thousands of people were without power in Chilliwack on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (BC Hydro)
UPDATE: More than 11,000 customers without power as strong winds tear through Chilliwack

Signage mark the Statistics Canada offices in Ottawa on July 21, 2010. Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on economic growth this morning.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
EDITORIAL: Immigration is changing Canada

Emergency crews were called to a rollover on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Google Maps)
Emergency crews called to rollover on Hwy 1 in Chilliwack near Agassiz

A former foster parent has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and aggravated assault related to two young children. (Black Press file photo)
Fraser Valley woman pleads guilty in horrific foster child abuse case

Pop-up banner image