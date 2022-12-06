Four season resort providing year-round activities, including downhill ski resort and three golf courses. (//www.uniqueproperties.ca)

Four season resort providing year-round activities, including downhill ski resort and three golf courses. (//www.uniqueproperties.ca)

Resort featuring Canada’s largest natural hot springs pool – here in B.C. – up for sale

Fairmont Hot Springs Resort is located near Invermere

A multi-million-dollar, four-season hot springs is up for grabs in B.C.

Fairmont Hot Springs Resort, located near Invermere in the Columbia Valley, has been listed for sale.

The property, which sits on 1,200 acres of land, includes “Canada’s largest natural mineral hot springs,” several lodges, as well as a ski hill and three golf courses.

The resort was purchased by Ken Fowler, owner of Ken Fowler Enterprises, in 2006. He died at the age of 90 in 2017, before his son took over operations, according to the Columbia Valley Pioneer.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Real estate

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Love winter beers? BC Ale Trail boasts 100+ seasonally-inspired suds this season
Next story
How to have a green Christmas: Tips from the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society

Just Posted

The 2022 vigil for the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence against Women is Dec. 6, at 5 p.m. at 9046 Young Road, hosted in Chilliwack by Ann Davis Transition Society, and UFV. (Black Press file)
Montreal Massacre commemorated with Dec. 6 vigil to fight violence against women in Chilliwack

A heavy police presence was on scene on Dec. 28, 2017 following the shooting death on Bates Road in Abbotsford of Alexander Blanarou, 24, of Surrey. (Abbotsford News file photo)
3 men plead guilty in relation to 2017 killing of Surrey man in Abbotsford

Members of the Chilliwack Fire Department and the RCMP at the downtown Save-On-Foods on Dec. 3, 2022 collecting donations for the Salvation Army Food Bank. (Save-On-Foods photo)
Cops and firefighters help collect donations at Chilliwack’s 4 Save-On-Foods stores

Taylor Duffy of Chilliwack at the RBC Training Ground National Final in Ottawa, Oct. 22, 2022. (James Park photo)
Chilliwack’s Tayler Duffy awarded funding and a spot on Cycling Canada’s national team