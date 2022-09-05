Office workers in meeting. Labour Day, on the first Monday of September, is a day set aside to honour all workers. (Pxhere)
QUIZ: In honour of workers
How much do you know about Labour Day and work culture?
The first Monday of September is Labour Day, a day to celebrate the achievements of workers.
The day also marks the end of the summer season in Canada, and in many parts of the country, students return to school immediately after Labour Day.
In honour of Labour Day and workers, here are 10 questions about employment, jobs, strikes and work culture in Canada. How many can you answer correctly?
Good luck.
