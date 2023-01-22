Abbotsford’s Devon Toews celebrates with the Stanley Cup on June 26. The cup is named for Lord Stanley of Preston. What is his claim to fame? (Twitter photo)

Abbotsford’s Devon Toews celebrates with the Stanley Cup on June 26. The cup is named for Lord Stanley of Preston. What is his claim to fame? (Twitter photo)

QUIZ: How much do you really know about hockey

Canada is a nation of hockey players and dedicated fans of the game

Hockey is a well-loved winter sport in Canada.

In addition to minor hockey and junior leagues, many Canadian communities have produced players who have gone on to Olympic level action or the National Hockey League.

Earlier this month, the Canadian team won gold at the IIHF World Junior Championship men’s hockey tournament.

Are you a hockey player or a dedicated fan?

Put your knowledge of the game to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well can you predict the future?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for some winter sports?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contestshockey

 

Penticton goalie Luca DiPasquo congratlates Aydar Suniev (19) on his first-period powerplay goal during the Vees’ 6-3 BCHL win over the Vipers Sunday, Jan. 1, in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

Penticton goalie Luca DiPasquo congratlates Aydar Suniev (19) on his first-period powerplay goal during the Vees’ 6-3 BCHL win over the Vipers Sunday, Jan. 1, in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

Jade Iginla, left, and Jocelyn Amos battle for the puck during a Canada’s national women’s under-18 team inter-squad game in Calgary, Alta., Friday, May 27, 2022. When did women’s hockey first appear in the Olympics? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Jade Iginla, left, and Jocelyn Amos battle for the puck during a Canada’s national women’s under-18 team inter-squad game in Calgary, Alta., Friday, May 27, 2022. When did women’s hockey first appear in the Olympics? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Thomas Milic of Team Canada made 24 saves on 26 shots in the finals of the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships Thursday, Jan. 5, in Halifax. Who did Canada defeat for the gold medal win? (Twitter/@SIASport)

Thomas Milic of Team Canada made 24 saves on 26 shots in the finals of the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships Thursday, Jan. 5, in Halifax. Who did Canada defeat for the gold medal win? (Twitter/@SIASport)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Planning for this years’ Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair ‘well under way’

Just Posted

A dog was found abandoned on the side of the road in Mission protecting two kittens last week. Superman and Lois actor Alex Garfin shared a GoFundMe for the dog, organized by the show’s costume designer. /Web Photo
Superman’s son shares fundraiser for dog abandoned in Mission

Police are investigating a targeted shooting in Abbotsford on Saturday night (Jan. 21). (File photo by Dale Klippenstein)
Four men injured in targeted shooting in Abbotsford, police say

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen is congratulated by teammates after stopping the Calgary Flames in the shootout to win 2-1 in NHL hockey action in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. When did the Canadiens last win the Stanley Cup? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
QUIZ: How much do you really know about hockey

Mona Deibert (left) comforts her friend Sharon McLay on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 inside the Princess Armouries building in Chilliwack. The facility is home to the Princess Armouries Flea Market which McLay has managed for 27 years, but the market is coming to a close on Jan. 29. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
‘An era is gone’: Flea market in Chilliwack to close its doors after 42 years