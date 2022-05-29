Do you know which area in Canada is the country’s primary tobacco growing region? (Pixabay.com)

Do you know which area in Canada is the country’s primary tobacco growing region? (Pixabay.com)

QUIZ: How much do you know about tobacco?

May 31 has been designated as World No Tobacco Day by the World Health Organization. Are you ready?

The World Health Organization is encouraging people to quit using tobacco.

Since 1988, May 31 has been designated by the World Health Organization as World No Tobacco Day. The day is set up to encourage tobacco users to abstain from using tobacco products for 24 hours.

In Canada and in other countries, the percentage of smokers has been decreasing, but continued efforts are underway to discourage people from smoking, and to help tobacco users to quit.

In recognition of World No Tobacco Day, here are a few questions about tobacco. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: A salute to nurses

READ ALSO: QUIZ: In praise of medical professionals

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you have clean hands?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Big TobaccoContestsHealth

 

Tobacco use has been declining in Canada. May 31 is the World Health Organization’s World No Tobacco Day. (File photo)

Tobacco use has been declining in Canada. May 31 is the World Health Organization’s World No Tobacco Day. (File photo)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 29 to June 4

Just Posted

Latifah is a 12-year-old cat who was part of a large-scale animal cruelty seizure. She’s at the Chilliwack SPCA looking for her ‘furever’ home. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Find Me My Furever Home – Latifah at the Chilliwack SPCA

When you take on a pet, you should take it on for its lifetime. (Citizen file)
EDITORIAL: Owning a pet is a lifetime commitment

The Sumas First Nation’s first ever With a Good Heart Powwow, Wac’ipi C’ante Was’te Yuhapi, kicked off on Friday, May 27 and continues on May 28. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
SLIDESHOW: Abbotsford’s first powwow event hosted on Sumas First Nation land

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 29