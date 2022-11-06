Do you know how many time zones Canada uses? (Pixabay.com)

Do you know how many time zones Canada uses? (Pixabay.com)

QUIZ: How much do you know about time?

Daylight saving time has come to an end for this year

The clocks have been reset and daylight saving time is over for another year.

While the twice-yearly time change has come under criticism, the concept of time — whether measured in seconds and minutes, hours and days, months, years or centuries — is important.

How much do you know about time and timekeeping? Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.

Good luck.

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about housing and homes?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A salute to nurses

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox starred in the 1985 movie Back to the Future. This was the first of three Back to the Future movies. Which year did Fox’s character of Marty McFly visit in the original movie? (MCA/Universal Pictures)

Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox starred in the 1985 movie Back to the Future. This was the first of three Back to the Future movies. Which year did Fox’s character of Marty McFly visit in the original movie? (MCA/Universal Pictures)

In most of Canada, daylight savings time is in place for part of the year. In early November, clocks are set back to standard time. (Black Press file)

In most of Canada, daylight savings time is in place for part of the year. In early November, clocks are set back to standard time. (Black Press file)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Victoria named one of the most underrated cities in Canada

Just Posted

Ebenezer Scrooge greedily clutches at what he loves most in life: money. Theatre group Wonderheads brings A Christmas Carol to Chilliwack on Dec. 8, 2022. It is a whimsical reimagining of the holiday classic and festive tradition for thousands of theatregoers every December. (Kate Braidwood)
‘Wonderheads’ theatre company brings classic Christmas story to Chilliwack

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Nov. 6

A scene from Snowbasin, Utah as pictured in the 73rd annual ski and snowboard film, Daymaker. (Cam McLeod)
Film ‘Daymaker’ brings people to mountains in B.C. and Greece all without leaving Chilliwack

Major delays are expected on the Coquihella following a vehicle crash on Satruday morning (Nov. 5) (Photo - Google Maps)
Crash on Coquihalla cleared but traffic caused by the crash still causing some delays

Pop-up banner image