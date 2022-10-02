Construction is an important sector of Canada’s economy. (Black Press file photo)

Construction is an important sector of Canada’s economy. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about housing and homes?

In many communities, finding a place to buy or rent can be a challenge

Housing supply and housing affordability are issues affecting numerous communities across Canada.

Whether you are renting, looking to buy or dealing with mortgage payments, the Canadian housing market has far-reaching effects for all.

How much do you know about housing supply and affordability, as well as other home-related issues? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: A celebration of dogs

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A tribute to the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsHousing

 

Housing costs are affecting buyers and sellers around the province and beyond. (Black Press file photo)

Housing costs are affecting buyers and sellers around the province and beyond. (Black Press file photo)

There are plenty of houses in Canada, such as this neighbourhood in Chilliwack. At present, prices are high are supply is limited in many communities. (Black Press file photo)

There are plenty of houses in Canada, such as this neighbourhood in Chilliwack. At present, prices are high are supply is limited in many communities. (Black Press file photo)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 2 to 8

Just Posted

People take part in the intertribal dance during the Truth and Reconciliation Powwow at Chilliwack Secondary School on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: People come together for Truth and Reconciliation Powwow in Chilliwack

Amanda Adams with Elm Drive YMCA Child Care Centre in Chilliwack was awarded a certificate of achievement in the 2022 Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Early Childhood Education. (Submitted)
Chilliwack woman receives Prime Minister’s award for excellence in early childhood education

About 200 people took part in a truth and reconciliation walk from Chilliwack Secondary School to Central Community Park on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: Hundreds in orange take part in reconciliation walk, ceremony in Chilliwack

Bea Silver Tallio, Chickie Blakeborough, receive thanks, honoured as members of the Sts’elemeqw Residential School Thrivers Society Board participating in the National Truth and Reconciliation event at Coqualeetza on Sept. 30, 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Stólō event at Coqualeetza honoured the ‘thrivers, survivors’ of residential schools

Pop-up banner image