A hoary marmot nibbles a dandelion. Do you know how many marmot species live in British Columbia? (Courtesy Photo / Jos Bakker) A hoary marmot nibbles a dandelion (Courtesy Photo / Jos Bakker)

A hoary marmot nibbles a dandelion. Do you know how many marmot species live in British Columbia? (Courtesy Photo / Jos Bakker) A hoary marmot nibbles a dandelion (Courtesy Photo / Jos Bakker)

QUIZ: How much do you know about groundhogs and weather forecasting?

On Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, weather lore predicts spring

Feb. 2 is a day when people carefully watch the behaviour of the groundhog to estimate how soon spring will arrive.

While some question the accuracy of this weather lore, the tradition of Groundhog Day remains popular today.

How much do you know about groundhogs and Groundhog Day customs and culture?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well can you predict the future?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about hockey

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsWeather

 

Groundhog Club handler John Griffiths, center, holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 131st celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. . (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Groundhog Club handler John Griffiths, center, holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 131st celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. . (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Shubenacadie Sam looks around after emerging from his burrow at the wildlife park in Shubenacadie, N.S., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Sam saw his shadow and predicts six more weeks of winter. (Andrew Vaughan/CP)

Shubenacadie Sam looks around after emerging from his burrow at the wildlife park in Shubenacadie, N.S., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Sam saw his shadow and predicts six more weeks of winter. (Andrew Vaughan/CP)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rare ‘big fuzzy green ball’ comet visible in B.C. skies, a 50,000-year sight
Next story
Started a side hustle? Seek expert advice to avoid tax season headaches

Just Posted

A mini documentary about Sumas Prairie farmers who were affected by the 2021 floods has been released by AgSafe. (Screenshot from video)
Mini documentary shows impact of 2021 floods on Sumas Prairie farmers

Children who are anxious about reading or have difficulty with words are encouraged to sign up for Paws 4 Stories where they can read to a St. John Ambulance - SJA Child Certified Therapy Dog. Pictured here is Lucky at the Yarrow Library with owner, Lesia Leversage (left), and librarian Wanda Lindsay in 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Here’s what’s coming up at the 3 libraries in Chilliwack

Students from both Sardis Secondary School and Chilliwack Secondary School rehearse together at Sardis on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 in preparation for an upcoming band trip to perform in Disneyland. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
‘There’s no rivalry’: 2 Chilliwack high school bands join forces to perform in Disneyland together

Guests mingle in the lobby at the 28th Annual Business Excellence Awards on Jan. 28, 2023 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Chilliwack Chamber photo)
Chilliwack’s best honoured at the 28th Annual Business Excellence Awards

Pop-up banner image