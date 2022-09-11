Do you know where the grandfather clock originated? (Pixabay.com)

QUIZ: How much do you know about grandparents?

The second Sunday of September is National Grandparents Day in Canada

The second Sunday of September is National Grandparents Day in Canada.

This day, designated in Canada since 1995, is intended to recognize the importance of grandparents.

“Grandparents have always been important to the vitality of the extended family but never more so than in today’s society,” MP Sarkis Assadourian said when he introduced the motion to create the designation.

In honour of grandparents, here are a few questions about the concept of grandparents and the role these elders play, in history, fiction and popular culture.

Good luck.


