Snowmobile races and other cold weather activities are popular during the winter months. (Marisca Bakker photo)

QUIZ: Are you ready for winter weather?

Winter begins later this month, but is already on the ground in many parts of the country

It’s beginning to feel a lot like winter.

The temperatures are dropping and the first official day of winter is approaching.

At this time of year, the days are short, temperatures often include a minus sign and snow is on the ground. It’s also a time when some sun-lovers are booking tickets to tropical destinations as a way to escape this season’s chill.

Whether you love or hate winter, it’s a part of life in Canada.

How much do you know about winter, snow and cold? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


Winter is a fact of life in Canada. During the winter of 1936, Summerland’s downtown featured plenty of snowy roads. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

A snow blower is used to clear the sidewalk on a Chilliwack street. Do you know where the snow blower was invented? (Black Press file photo)

Snow removal crews in Penticton work to clear and salt the roads following a Novembrer snowstorm. (Photo- City of Penticton, Facebook)

