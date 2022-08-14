QUIZ: A celebration of summer fun

There are plenty of summertime activites to enjoy during the last weeks of August

As the end of August is approaching, it’s time to enjoy the last days and weeks of summer fun.

Whether your idea of a perfect summer day involves boating, waterskiing, camping a barbecue with family and friends, this is the time to enjoy the end of summer.

How much do you know about summertime activities and traditions? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck





READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about beer?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready to go camping?

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsSummer

BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke (12) evades a tackle from Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Charleston Hughes (39) during the second quarter of CFL football action in Regina, on Friday, July 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu