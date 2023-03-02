Boris the walrus is shown in a handout photo from the Quebec Aquarium. Canada’s three remaining captive walruses, including Boris, have been moved to a new marine park in Abu Dhabi. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Quebec Aquarium

Boris the walrus is shown in a handout photo from the Quebec Aquarium. Canada’s three remaining captive walruses, including Boris, have been moved to a new marine park in Abu Dhabi. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Quebec Aquarium

Last captive walruses in Canada moved to new SeaWorld in Abu Dhabi

Boris, Smooshi and her baby, Koyuk, arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday

Canada’s three remaining captive walruses have been moved to a new marine park in Abu Dhabi.

SeaWorld says it has acquired Marineland’s last two walruses and a third from the Quebec Aquarium.

The aquarium in Quebec City says Boris and Marineland’s Smooshi and her baby, Koyuk, arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The Quebec Aquarium says the move went well and that one of their trainers will remain with Boris as he adapts to the new home.

SeaWorld says its massive new indoor park in Abu Dhabi will be built on five levels and be the first of its kind in the region.

Marineland did not respond to a request for comment.

VIDEO: Vancouver Aquarium introduces two new baby walruses from Quebec

Wildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shuswap man invents solution for couples looking to cuddle more comfortably

Just Posted

Emergency crews responded to a crash at the Herrling Island Road exit on Highway 1, east of Chilliwack on Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Google maps)
Light standard ‘sheared off’ in collision on Hwy 1 east of Chilliwack

Snow will continue on Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt today (Mar. 2) with 20 to 30 cm expected to fall by Friday (Mar. 3) near noon. Mixed rain and snow will stop this morning for most of the Fraser Valley. /B.C. Transportation
More snow expected for Coquihalla Highway while mix hits most of Fraser Valley

Chilliwack RCMP at the scene of a police-involved shooting after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Pre-trial conference held for Chilliwack RCMP officer charged with shooting suspect during arrest

A snowfall warning is in affect for the Coquihalla Highway as it’s expecting 15-25 centimetres from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. (DriveBC)
Up to 25cm expected on Coquihalla overnight