This image provided by The Hershey Company shows the company’s new Hershey’s plant-based extra creamy with almonds and sea salt. The company said Tuesday, March 7, 2023, that Reese’s plant-based peanut butter cups will be its first plant-based chocolate sold nationally when they go on sale in March. A second vegan offering, Hershey’s plant-based extra creamy with almonds and sea salt, will follow in April. (The Hershey Company via AP)

This image provided by The Hershey Company shows the company’s new Hershey’s plant-based extra creamy with almonds and sea salt. The company said Tuesday, March 7, 2023, that Reese’s plant-based peanut butter cups will be its first plant-based chocolate sold nationally when they go on sale in March. A second vegan offering, Hershey’s plant-based extra creamy with almonds and sea salt, will follow in April. (The Hershey Company via AP)

Hershey debuts plant-based Reese’s Cups, chocolate bars

Chocolate line is made with oats instead of milk

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are getting the vegan treatment.

The Hershey Co. said Tuesday that Reese’s Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups, which go on sale this month, will be its first vegan chocolates sold nationally. A second plant-based offering, Hershey’s Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt, will follow in April.

The chocolates are made with oats instead of milk, Hershey said.

Hershey has experimented with vegan chocolate before. It sold an oat-based chocolate bar called Oat Made in some test markets starting in 2021. But the new products will be the first sold throughout the U.S. under the “Plant Based” label.

Hershey said consumers want choice and are looking for products they consider healthier or with fewer ingredients, including reduced sugar and plant-based options. Hershey also introduced an organic version of Reese’s Cups in February 2021.

Younger consumers, in particular, are looking to reduce consumption of animal-based products, says Euromonitor, a market research firm. In a 2021 survey, Euromonitor found that 54% of Generation Z consumers were restricting animal-based products from their diets, compared to 34% of Baby Boomers.

Nestle has sold its KitKat V, a vegan KitKat bar, in Europe since 2021, while Cadbury sells a vegan chocolate bar in the United Kingdom. But so far, U.S. vegan chocolate options have generally been limited to premium brands, like Lindt, or organic chocolatiers like Hu Kitchen.

Hershey said it developed plant-based versions of Reese’s Cups and Hershey bars __ some of its most popular products __ because there’s a dearth of mainstream plant-based chocolates in the U.S. market.

The plant-based versions will cost more. Hershey wouldn’t share details because it said retailers set final prices. But Rite Aid lists a 1.4-ounce package of two plant-based Reese’s Cups at $2.49; that’s about $1 more than consumers would pay for a regular package. Hershey charges a similar premium for organic versions of its Reese Cups, which went on sale in 2021.

And ditching the dairy won’t cut calories. While Hershey didn’t release all of the nutritional facts, the 1.4-ounce package of plant-based Reese’s Cups have 210 calories; that’s the same number of calories as a 1.5-ounce package of traditional Reese’s Cups.

—Dee-ann Durbin, The Associated Press

RELATED: Edmonton’s Nabati Foods racing to bring plant-based ‘egg’ to global markets

FoodVegan and Vegetarian

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Young Canadians keep up pandemic-inspired DIY projects to save money

Just Posted

The Fraser Valley Express is among routes that will be impacted by an impending three-day strike by First Transit workers in the eastern Fraser Valley this weekend. (BC Transit)
Buses won’t be running this weekend in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission and Hope

Dates have been set for the jury trial of David Allen Geoghegan, 31, (left) and Darius Calvin Ray Commodore, 24, charged with the first-degree murder of Jordan Christopher Smyth on Halloween 2019, either late Oct. 31, 2019 or in the early hours of Nov. 1, 2019. (RCMP file)
Jury selection starts for 2019 Halloween homicide near Cultus Lake

Claudette Leon reacts as she holds a repatriated Sts’ailes basket during a ceremony on Friday, March 3. A total of 29 baskets were returned to the Sts’ailes First Nation. (Adam Louis/Observer)
PHOTOS: ‘This beautiful work’: Sts’ailes First Nation welcomes 29 baskets home

Constable Allan Young died after an incident on Baker Street in Nelson in 2020. Alex Willness is being tried for manslaughter in B.C. Supreme Court in Nelson. Photo: Submitted
Off-duty Abbotsford police officer died in Nelson after being struck with skateboard, court hears