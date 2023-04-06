Victoria has made Forbes’ Best Places To Travel Around the World in 2023 list. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria has made Forbes’ Best Places To Travel Around the World in 2023 list. (Black Press Media file photo)

Forbes names Victoria one of the world’s top travel destinations of 2023

Lone B.C. entry on publication’s list praised for landscapes, restaurants, environmental initiatives

Victoria has been called one of this year’s top travel destinations in the world by Forbes.

B.C.’s capital city was chosen as one of the 23 places on the list because of its impressive natural landscapes, great food and drink options, Indigenous-led tours and kayaking excursions, environmental initiatives and magical biking adventures.

“I love the ease of this compact, walkable city and each visit I seem to discover brand-new treasures,” said Seattle-based writer Corinne Whiting, who picked Victoria for the list. “One of the unexpected joys of living in the Pacific Northwest turned out to be frequent jaunts to charming Victoria. It doesn’t hurt that Canadians are some of the nicest folks around, too.”

The only other location in the country on the list was Edmonton

The entire list can be found at forbes.com.

“This year, the picks for where to go in 2023 span the gamut from European capitals to exotic beach escapes to sustainable rainforest retreats,” Forbes said in a statement.

READ MORE: Victoria named 10th friendliest city in world by travel magazine

@brendanmayer
brendan.mayer@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Tourism VictoriaVictoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: In pursuit of perfect egg: a B.C. woman’s guide to making Ukrainian Easter eggs

Just Posted

FVRD Chair Jason Lum at the UBCM Housing Summit on April 4, 2023. (UBCM video screenshot)
VIDEO: B.C. has to tackle problem of homelessness in rural areas, says chair of FVRD

gh
Chilliwack Chiefs on verge of taking first round BCHL playoff series after game 4 win

Chilliwack high school students and an instructor set up a pump and hose at a creek during the Junior Fire Crew work experience program at BC Wildfire Service’s Cultus Lake Fire Base on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack teens have chance to become firefighters after wildfire training camp

Clayton Eheler. (Facebook)
Chilliwack gangster pleads guilty 9 years after being caught processing a mountain of cocaine

Pop-up banner image