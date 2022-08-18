On Aug. 18 A&W is selling burgers to beat MS (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer).

On Aug. 18 A&W is selling burgers to beat MS (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer).

Burgers to Beat MS returns to A&W

A&W is partering with the MS Society of Canada to raise money to support people with MS

Burgers to Beat MS is back at A&W.

For the 14th year, the company is partnering with the MS Society of Canada to help Canadians with Multiple sclerosis (MS), a chronic disease affecting the central nervous system.

Thursday (Aug. 18), $2 from every Teen Burger sold at A&W restaurants across Canada will be donated to the MS Society.

Customers can also add a donation to their order.

All funds raised will enable the MS Society to fund research and ensure that people affected by MS receive the support and resources they need.

According to the MS Society of Canada, Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world, with an estimated 90,000 Canadians living with the disease.

On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed with MS each day.

This year’s fundraiser goal is $1.5 million to add to the over $17 million A&W has already donated to the MS Society in the past 13 years.

fundraiser

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Inmates building community in B.C. prison through totem pole project

Just Posted

There was a heavy police presence on Strathcona Road between Hymar Drive and Killarney Drive on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
UPDATE w/PHOTOS: Incident ends safely after heavy police presence surrounds on Chilliwack house

The Friesen case involved possession of brass knuckles. In this photo of an unrelated case, Red Deer RCMP seized handgun, a baton, a bat, brass knuckles, a hammer, and three knives. (Red Deer RCMP photo)
B.C.’s ‘Dr. Frankenstein of Guns’ found guilty of possessing prohibited weapon, device

Folks take in the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: Summery, sky-high sunflowers in Chilliwack

Chilliwack U13 Warriors female hockey in action against North Shore in Chilliwack on Oct. 10, 2021. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association hosts female learn-to-play sessions