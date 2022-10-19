A ‘monster spray’ prescription filled by a Sooke pharmacy is garnering attention on social media. Black Press Media has altered this image to remove a name. (The Dad/Instagram)

B.C. pharmacy has a prescription for banishing the monsters under the bed

‘Monster spray’ in the Greater Victoria area delighting social media users

While the bottle warns it may cause drowsiness, a prescription issued by a Sooke pharmacy is causing anything but online.

A green and white spray bottle pictured in a post on Instagram by ‘The Dad’ shows a prescription for “Monster Spray.” According to the label, the prescription was issued by the Shoppers Drug Mart location in Sooke.

“Spray around bedroom at night before bedtime and repeat if needed,” reads the directions on the bottle.

Parents commenting on the post expressed their delight. One wrote, “That’s amazing! I took a bottle of Frebreeze and wrote ‘monster spray’ on it when my kids were little, but this is next level!”

Others expressed nostalgia for a time when their own children were little.

And one Instagram user asked: “Can they write me a script that wards off their fear of chores?”

Good News

