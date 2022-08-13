Corn maze design features T. rex as Science World partners with Greendale Acres in Chilliwack

Greendale Acres has partnered with Science World for this year’s Chilliwack Corn Maze design. (Greendale Acres)

Greendale Acres in Chilliwack, B.C., has partnered with Vancouver’s Science World for this year’s dinosaur-themed Chilliwack Corn Maze design.

This year, Science World is behind the design of the 12-acre corn maze which boasts a giant Tyrannosaurus rex and a chicken.

It marks 24 years for the Chilliwack Corn Maze attraction which opened Aug. 13.

The playful design makes the connection between the prehistoric dinosaur and the chicken who share characteristics in their bone structure, making chickens living members of the dinosaur group called ‘theropoda.’

The Tyrannosaurus rex also coincides with the Science World exhibit T. Rex: The Ultimate Predator, which is at the geodesic dome until February 2023.

Science World also created the 12 Tyrannosaurus rex-themed questions people have to answer in the maze in order to make their way to the next checkpoint in order to escape. People can choose the family-friendly short maze which takes approximately 15 to 20 minutes, or the longer more challenging maze which takes 30 to 40 minutes to complete.

Chilliwack Corn Maze is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Labour Day (Sept. 5) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The corn maze is open until Oct. 31. For more information, visit greendaleacres.ca.

Tickets are available online for $16 if pre-booked online, $18 at the door. Children aged two and younger and people over the age of 75 are admitted free.

In addition to the corn maze, Greendale Acres features lavender fields, seasonal flowers, pumpkin patch, jumping pillow, rope obstacle course, bubble bar, pedal kart track, hay bale maze, corn sandbox, farm animal displays, farm carousel, garden and picnic areas, seasonal farm food, misting stations, ball zone, sandbox/kids playground area, antique farm machinery and more.

