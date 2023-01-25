The Western Golf Expo debuts in Abbotsford on Feb. 24 and 25.

The Western Golf Expo debuts in Abbotsford on Feb. 24 and 25.

Western Golf Expo debuting in Abbotsford

Tradex hosting golf lovers paradise on Feb. 24 and 25

Abbotsford’s Tradex is set to transform into a golf paradise in late-February.

For the first time ever, the Western Golf Expo arrives in Abbotsford on Feb. 24 and 25.

The event will feature a large demo range, seminar stage, multi-vendor retail area, contests, family-friendly activities and over 50 exhibitors.

There will also be a golf industry careers section for those who may be interested about working in the golf industry.

Exhibitors feature some of the top names in golf equipment such as Srixon, Cleveland, and PXG Custom Clubs. Several courses from Abbotsford and beyond will also have booths including: Fraserglen Golf Course, Ledgeview Golf and Country Club, Morgan Creek Golf Course, Westwood Plateau Golf Course and many more.

RELATED: Trans Mountain construction completed at Abbotsford’s Ledgeview

The demo range will feature a 12-bay indoor driving range where attendees can take an on-site lesson or try some of the latest equipment and tech related to golf.

Retail offerings include clothing, shoes and other related apparel and accessories including brands such as: Travis Matthew, Copper Tech Gloves, Maui Jim Sunglasses, The Golf Ball Guy, MGI Carts and more.

The seminar stage will showcase live auctions, fashion shows, PGA instructions, body and mind conditioning and on-stage talks with local celebrities.

The contests will be a long drive contest sponsored by PXG and a long putt contest sponsored by Eaglequest Golf Centre. Prizes will be awarded to the winners of both events.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Fraserglen Golf Course recovering from historic flood

The WGE is a part of the Canadian Golf Expo and is powered by the National Golf Course Owners Association Canada. They also host the Prairie Golf Expo, the Ontario Golf Expo, Expo Golf Quebec and the Atlantic Golf Expo.

Abbotsford is one of three in-person events held by the NGCOAC, with an expo also held in Montreal on Feb. 24 and 25 and Ottawa on March 3 and 4.

There will also be six virtual shows hosted this year.

The WGE was previously held at the PNE Forum in Vancouver, but has had a virtual experience the past several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Abbotsford show runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 24 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 25.

For more information and details on ticket packages available, visit canadiangolfexpo.ca/events/western-golfexpo/in-person.

abbotsfordBreaking NewsEventsGolf

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bettman: 2018 Canada junior team investigation ‘really close to the end’

Just Posted

Sanjay Amrutkar of Chilliwack was charged with eight counts of sexual assault while working as a physiotherapist in 2019, and will plead guilty to one. (LinkedIn)
Chilliwack physiotherapist facing sexual assault charges reaches plea deal

A 37-year-old Hope man has been arrested after breaking and entering into a business and stealing around $2000 worth of merchandise. (File photo by Advocate staff)
37-year-old man arrested in relation to theft of $2,000 worth of items from Hope business

A man was transported to hospital late last week with serious injuries following a hit and run incident in the Popkum area. (File Photo)
Agassiz RCMP seeking assistance in hit and run in Popkum

The food court at Cottonwood Centre is set to be removed in upcoming renovations to make way for a BC Liquor store that will be relocated. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Food court removal plan for Cottonwood Centre in Chilliwack sparks petition