Western Golf Expo debuting in Abbotsford

The Western Golf Expo debuts in Abbotsford on Feb. 24 and 25.

Abbotsford’s Tradex is set to transform into a golf paradise in late-February.

For the first time ever, the Western Golf Expo arrives in Abbotsford on Feb. 24 and 25.

The event will feature a large demo range, seminar stage, multi-vendor retail area, contests, family-friendly activities and over 50 exhibitors.

There will also be a golf industry careers section for those who may be interested about working in the golf industry.

Exhibitors feature some of the top names in golf equipment such as Srixon, Cleveland, and PXG Custom Clubs. Several courses from Abbotsford and beyond will also have booths including: Fraserglen Golf Course, Ledgeview Golf and Country Club, Morgan Creek Golf Course, Westwood Plateau Golf Course and many more.

The demo range will feature a 12-bay indoor driving range where attendees can take an on-site lesson or try some of the latest equipment and tech related to golf.

Retail offerings include clothing, shoes and other related apparel and accessories including brands such as: Travis Matthew, Copper Tech Gloves, Maui Jim Sunglasses, The Golf Ball Guy, MGI Carts and more.

The seminar stage will showcase live auctions, fashion shows, PGA instructions, body and mind conditioning and on-stage talks with local celebrities.

The contests will be a long drive contest sponsored by PXG and a long putt contest sponsored by Eaglequest Golf Centre. Prizes will be awarded to the winners of both events.

The WGE is a part of the Canadian Golf Expo and is powered by the National Golf Course Owners Association Canada. They also host the Prairie Golf Expo, the Ontario Golf Expo, Expo Golf Quebec and the Atlantic Golf Expo.

Abbotsford is one of three in-person events held by the NGCOAC, with an expo also held in Montreal on Feb. 24 and 25 and Ottawa on March 3 and 4.

There will also be six virtual shows hosted this year.

The WGE was previously held at the PNE Forum in Vancouver, but has had a virtual experience the past several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Abbotsford show runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 24 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 25.

For more information and details on ticket packages available, visit canadiangolfexpo.ca/events/western-golfexpo/in-person.

