Kamloops resident Stephen Connor chips on to the 18th green during RBC Canadian Open regional qualifying at Ledgeview Golf Club Friday morning (May 12). Ledgeview member Ryan Stockford caddied for Connor, who is a long-time friend. Spectators can watch the action live at the club for free. (Ken Goudswaard/Abbotsford News)

Weather shines bright for RBC Canadian Open qualifier at Abbotsford’s Ledgeview Golf Club

Spectators welcome to follow the action live on course

Regional qualifying for the RBC Canadian Open runs all day Friday (May 12) at Ledgeview Golf Club in Abbotsford.

More than 138 players are vying for a spot in Canada’s national golf tournament to be held June 6 in Toronto.

The winner of the regional qualifier gets an automatic entry into the RCB Canadian Open, while the top 15 per cent get a second chance to qualify in early June, also in Toronto.

This is the second time Ledgeview has played host to a RBC Candian Open regional qualifier.

Golf fans are welcome to walk the course and view the action.

