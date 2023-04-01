VIDEO: Vancouver Giants shut out by Kamloops Blazers in first game of playoffs

Vancouver Giants fell behind early Friday night, March 31, and never were able to build any offensive momentum, as the Memorial Cup host Kamloops Blazers came out flying and won Game 1 of the best-of-seven series 8-0.

Dallas Stars prospect Logan Stankoven had a huge game with three goals and two assists, and Kamloops had eight opportunities on the man-advantage.

Logan Stankoven got the home crowd into it early with a power play goal 2:08 into the game after grabbing a loose puck at the side of the net.

Emmitt Finnie doubled the Kamloops lead with a rebound goal just 4:10 later.

Less than a minute later, Dylan Sydor added to the Blazer lead when he ended up with the puck in the slot off a weird bounce.

Stankoven one-timed in his second of the night with 5:16 left in the opening frame.

Ryan Hofer made it 5-0 with a shortside shot 1:42 into the second period.

Caedan Bankier netted another powerplay goal 2:17 later.

Stankoven tipped in his hat trick goal 6:12 into the period, yet again on the powerplay.

In the third, Ashton Ferster ended the night with a goal with 2:41 remaining.

Final Score: Vancouver 0 – Kamloops 8.

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series goes this Saturday night, April 1, in Kamloops at the Sandman Centre at 7 p.m.

The series then moves back to Giants home ice at the Langley Events Centre on Tuesday, April 4 at 7 p.m.

Langley

Pop-up banner image