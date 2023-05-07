VIDEO: Vancouver FC’s very first home game ends with a tie

Vancouver FC fought Calgary Cavalry to a 1-1 draw at the very first home game held at the team’s just-completed new stadium in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Vancouver FC fought Calgary Cavalry to a 1-1 draw at the very first home game held at the team’s just-completed new stadium in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Vancouver FC fought Calgary Cavalry to a 1-1 draw at the very first home game held at the team’s just-completed new stadium in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Shaan Hundal scored his third goal of the season for Vancouver FC in front of a capacity crowd for the team’s very first home game at its just-completed stadium in Langley’s Willoughby Park, a 1-1 tie against Calgary Cavalry.

First goal in @vanfootballclub history 🤝 First home goal in @vanfootballclub history@ShaanHundal09 puts his name in the record books again, and ties it at 1-1!#CanPL I 📺 @onesoccer pic.twitter.com/rC30IRIjHr — Canadian Premier League (@CPLsoccer) May 8, 2023

Vancouver managed the win despite an early red card penalty, to Rocco Romeo,that forced the team to play short one player, and led to Calgary scoring first to take the lead 1-0, courtesy of Mikael Cantave.

But just six minutes later, Hundal scored for Vancouver.

He currently leads the team in goals, with three in as many games.

READ ALSO: Soccer at home: Langley, here we come

The victory came after three league matches on the road, and extended Vancouver FC’s undefeated streak to three games, the most recent a 1-1 draw against the Halifax Wanderers FC, while the Cavalry remain winless.

“It was special,” head coach Afshin Ghotbi said after the game. “I feel like the stadium is very intimate, every fan feels like they can see the sweat of every player. Then as a coach, I can feel all the fans behind us, and I think they really inspired our players to dig deep today when they were tired just to make that extra run.”

Vancouver FC’s Ibrahim Bakare, was named player of the match.

Offensively, he had a shot, completed four dribbles and made eight passes into the final third, while defensively he had six tackles, two blocks, eight clearances, four recoveries and won 16/21 of his duels.

Another bit of history was made Sunday when Taryck “TJ” Tahid took the field to become the youngest player in Canadian Premier League history at 16 years 17 days of age.

Substituting for Gabriel Bitarm Tahid became the youngest CPL player to register professional minutes.

READ ALSO: Vancouver FC makes Maple Ridge teen the league’s youngest player

More photos from the day can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

Vancouver returns to the Langley field on Saturday, May 13th, when they host Atlético Ottawa. Gme starts at 6:30 p.m.

Langleysoccer