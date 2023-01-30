Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat waits to take a faceoff against the Washington Capitals during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat says he’s focused on playing hockey as talk picks up about his future with the team.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VIDEO: Islanders acquire Bo Horvat in trade with Canucks

The former Canucks captain was set to represent them at the NHL All-Star Weekend

The New York Islanders have acquired center Bo Horvat in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks.

The teams announced the deal Monday. The Islanders sent forward Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a conditional, protected first-round pick in the 2023 draft.

Horvat, 27, is a pending free agent and was one of the top rentals available ahead of the March 3 trade deadline.

The former Canucks captain, who was set to represent them at the NHL All-Star Weekend, could give the Islanders the scoring boost they’ve needed. Horvat has already tied his career high with 31 goals this season and also has 23 assists in 49 games.

Horvat has 420 points in 621 regular-season NHL games.

Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

