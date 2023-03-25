Samuel Honzek scored twice in the third period as the Vancouver Giants ended their home regular season schedule on a high note by downing the Kelowna Rockets 3-2 at the Langley Events Centre on Friday night, March 24. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: A goal with less than a second left lifts Vancouver Giants to victory over Kelowna Rockets

Samuel Honzek had a very good game

Vancouver Giants ended their home regular season schedule on a high note as they beat the Kelowna Rockets 3-2 at the Langley Events Centre on Friday night, March 24.

Samuel Honzek had a great game, setting up the first Vancouver goal in the second period, then scoring twice in the third to help Vancouver come from behind, and getting the winner with less than a second left.

After a scoreless first period, Andrew Cristall opened the scoring for the Rockets at 4:31 into the second period on a partial break.

Vancouver’s Skyler Bruce then tied the game 0:41 later on a rebound after a Samuel Honzek shot pinged off the post. Honzek, and Colton Alain, had the assist.

Julian Cull pursued the puck as the Giants ended their home regular season schedule on a high note by beating the Kelowna Rockets 3-2 at the Langley Events Centre on Friday night, March 24. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Kelowna struck back when Kayden Longley buried his first career WHL goal with 8:08 left in the period.

In the third, Samuel Honzek tied the game with a one-timer on the power play 4:44 with Mazden Leslie, and Brenden Pentecost, assisting.

Honzek netted his second of the night with 0.5 seconds left to break the tie and send the home crowd away happy. Ty Thorpe, and Mazden Leslie, assisted.

Final Score: Vancouver 3 – Kelowna 2

Vancouver forward Ty Thorpe assisted on the game winner as the Giants ended their home regular season schedule with a 3-2 victory over the Kelowna Rockets at the Langley Events Centre on Friday night, March 24. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A pleased Giants Head Coach Michael Dyck called it a “good third period for us.”

“We came out well in the third period and got some life with our powerplay, nice way to finish.”

Kelowna outshot Vancouver 26-20.

Honzek was named first star of the game, while Giants netminder Brett Mirwald was named third.

Giants final regular season game is set for tonight, Saturday night, against Kelowna at Prospera Place. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

Dyck said the team wants to finish the season “with some energy going into the playoffs.”

Langley Events CentreVancouver GiantsWHL

