Vernon Vipers slither past Chilliwack Chiefs

Vernon defenceman David Brandes (left) gives Chilliwack forward Bryan Jones a rough ride during the Vipers’ 2-1 BCHL win over the Chiefs Saturday, Nov. 5, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography) Vernon Vipers forward Julian Fachinelli looks for a loose puck in front of Chilliwack goalie Austin McNicholas during the Snakes’ 2-1 BCHL win Saturday, Nov. 6 at Kal Tire Place. Fachinelli scored the game-winning goal in the third period. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography) Chilliwack Chiefs forward Brady Milburn (left) meets Vernon Vipers defenceman Ayden Third along the Kal Tire Place boards during Vernon’s 2-1 BCHL win Saturday, Nov. 6. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography) The Milburn brothers – Reagan, of the Vernon Vipers, left, and Brady of the Chilliwack Chiefs – share a moment before the start of Saturday’s BCHL game at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. Older brother Reagan got bragging rights as the Vipers edged the Chiefs 2-1. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography) Former Vernon Vipers and Vancouver Canucks forward Aaron Volpatti gets help from his son, Finn, in dropping the ceremonial puck between captains Luke Pakulak of the Vernon Vipers (left) and Abram Wiebe of the Chilliwack Chiefs Saturday, Nov. 5, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Julian Facchinelli’s fourth goal of the season at 9:49 of the third period gave the hometown Vernon Vipers a 2-1 win over the Chilliwack Chiefs in B.C. Hockey League action Saturday, Nov. 5, before 1,788 fans at Kal Tire Place.

The Vipers jumped on the attack early testing Austin McNicholas who stopped Seiya Tanaka-Campbell point blank just 30 seconds in. The Vipers opened the scoring late in the first period as Reagan Milburn ripped home his sixth of the season, and third in as many games, with his brother Brady sitting in the Chilliwack penalty box. The goal came with only 11 seconds left in the opening frame.

Brady Milburn got the Chiefs back on even terms at 7:52 of the second period, knocking in a rebound of a Sasha Teleguine shot.

The Vipers line of Max Borovinskiy, Bowden Singleton and Facchinelli was very good through 40 minutes and that continued into the third as they won an offensive zone battle, and a one-time shot from Borovinskiy was stopped, but the rebound was kicked right out to the slot where Facchinelli hammered it home for the game-winner.

Chilliwack pushed late and had two glorious chances to draw even. One was shorthanded, but Mateo Mrsic was robbed by Vipers goalie Roan Clarke. Shortly after, Teleguine rocketed past the Vernon defence, but again Clarke made a huge save to keep it 2-1. The Chiefs got the goalie pulled, but couldn’t tie the game.

Clarke finished with 22 saves while Austin McNicholas made 28 stops for the Chiefs.

The Vipers (7-7-0-1) are next in action on Tuesday night, Nov. 8, when they travel to West Kelowna to take on the Warriors in a rematch of a game Friday, Nov. 4, at Royal LePage Place, won by the Warriors, 3-2.

Chilliwack (4-9-0-1) will try to snap a three-game skid Friday, Nov. 11, when they host the Coquitlam Express.

