Vancouver Whitecaps launch silent auction to support flood relief in Fraser Valley

The Vancouver Whitecaps are holding a silent auction to help benefit flood victims in the Fraser Valley. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

The Vancouver Whitecaps have launched a silent auction to help support flood relief in the Fraser Valley.

The Major League Soccer team has partnered with Abbotsford Community Foundation and are auctioning off signed jerseys, autographed cleats and more.

Proceeds will be donated to ACF, and anyone can also choose to make a donation if they don’t want to participate in the auction. The auction runs for the next four days.

📣 AUCTION 📣 In support of the @Abbotsfordfdn’s continued efforts to help with flood relief in the Fraser Valley, we are auctioning signed jerseys, game worn cleats, and more! Live now ▶️ https://t.co/RqLZ1tsEVn#VWFC pic.twitter.com/0aDsvyxSAZ — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) May 4, 2022

For more information on the auction or to view the items available, visit can.givergy.com/whitecapsfc.

The Whitecaps currently sit in 14th place in the Western Conference of the MLS with a record of 1-6-1. Vancouver next hosts Toronto FC at BC Place on Sunday (May 8) at 1 p.m.

RELATED: Vancouver Whitecaps clinch MLS playoff spot after battling Seattle Sounders to 1-1 draw

abbotsfordB.C. Floods 2021BC FloodsoccerVancouver Whitecaps