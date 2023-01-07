Vancouver Giants defeat Tri-City Americans 3-2

Vancouver Giants players celebrate their 3-2 win against the Tri-City Americans on Friday, Jan. 6 at Toyota Center in Kennewick, WA. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

The Langley-based Vancouver Giants pulled off a thrilling 3-2 win against the Tri-City Americans on Friday, Jan. 6 at Toyota Center in Kennewick, WA. About 2800 fans were in attendance to witness the exciting matchup.

16-year-old forward Jordan Gavin got things started for the Americans, scoring 13:47 into the game with a backhand shot over the glove of Giants goaltender Jesper Vikman. The Americans held onto their 1-0 lead through the first period, outshooting the Giants 18-2.

Early in the second period, Chase Friedt-Mohr took a hooking penalty, putting the Americans on the penalty kill. Later, Jalen Luypen managed to score a shorthanded goal for Tri-City, toe dragging across the slot and putting a wrist shot over Vikman’s shoulder.

But the Giants fought back, with Cameron Schmidt getting on the board and bringing them within one goal of the Americans.

Ty Halaburda scored the only goal of the third period, tying the game for Vancouver. Despite outshooting the Giants 37-16, the Americans were unable to find the back of the net again, and Vikman held strong for the Giants. Vikman finished the game with 35 saves out of 37 shots.

In overtime, Brenden Pentecost secured the win for Vancouver, netting the game-winning goal just 20 seconds into the extra frame.

Three Stars:

Pentecost (VAN) Vikman (VAN) Luypen (TC)

Next up, the Vancouver Giants face off against the Spokane Chiefs on Saturday, Jan 7 at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, WA.

.

RELATED: VIDEO: Giants end year with a win

READ MORE: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants win fourth against Victoria Royals

.