Vancouver Canucks legend Trevor Linden coming to Chilliwack Chiefs playoff game

Linden and members of his fitness club team are dropping by for a May 2 game vs Alberni Valley

The last time Trevor Linden went to a Chilliwack Chiefs game, the team set an all-time BCHL attendance record. The team hopes to duplicate the ‘Linden effect’ at an upcoming playoff game against Alberni Valley.

Linden is making the trip to the Chilliwack Coliseum for game three of a third-round playoff series against the Bulldogs that will be played Tuesday (May 2). The Vancouver Canucks legend, who owns Club 16 Trevor Linden Fitness in the Cottonwood Shopping Centre, will be dropping the puck pregame, signing autographs and giving a one-year membership to one fan.

Linden’s last visit to the Chilliwack Coliseum was for a Jan. 7 game against Cranbrook. The team jammed 5,008 fans into the building, just six shy of capacity. The previous attendance mark of 4,800 was set in Penticton in 2009 when the Vees hosted the Quesnel Millionaires. The BCHL has been around since 1961 but has only been keeping attendance stats since 2003-04.

RELATED: Chilliwack Chiefs set all-time BCHL single-game attendance mark

RELATED: ‘This will be a flagship location for us’: Trevor Linden in Chilliwack promoting newest Club16 gym

@ProgressSports

eric.welsh@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLChilliwack Chiefs