Trevor Linden is coming to a May 2 Chilliwack Chiefs BCHL playoff game versus the Alberni Valley Bulldogs. (Chilliwack Chiefs Twitter)

Trevor Linden is coming to a May 2 Chilliwack Chiefs BCHL playoff game versus the Alberni Valley Bulldogs. (Chilliwack Chiefs Twitter)

Vancouver Canucks legend Trevor Linden coming to Chilliwack Chiefs playoff game

Linden and members of his fitness club team are dropping by for a May 2 game vs Alberni Valley

The last time Trevor Linden went to a Chilliwack Chiefs game, the team set an all-time BCHL attendance record. The team hopes to duplicate the ‘Linden effect’ at an upcoming playoff game against Alberni Valley.

Linden is making the trip to the Chilliwack Coliseum for game three of a third-round playoff series against the Bulldogs that will be played Tuesday (May 2). The Vancouver Canucks legend, who owns Club 16 Trevor Linden Fitness in the Cottonwood Shopping Centre, will be dropping the puck pregame, signing autographs and giving a one-year membership to one fan.

Linden’s last visit to the Chilliwack Coliseum was for a Jan. 7 game against Cranbrook. The team jammed 5,008 fans into the building, just six shy of capacity. The previous attendance mark of 4,800 was set in Penticton in 2009 when the Vees hosted the Quesnel Millionaires. The BCHL has been around since 1961 but has only been keeping attendance stats since 2003-04.

RELATED: Chilliwack Chiefs set all-time BCHL single-game attendance mark

RELATED: ‘This will be a flagship location for us’: Trevor Linden in Chilliwack promoting newest Club16 gym

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLChilliwack Chiefs

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
AFC Toronto City becomes third team to sign on to Canadian women’s pro soccer league

Just Posted

The current Chilliwack Museum building housed Chilliwack City Hall from 1912 to 1980. The red yarn #HopeandHealingCanada art installation by Tracey-Mae Chambers pictured in this file shot was on display at the Chilliwack Museum until October 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack marks 150th anniversary of incorporation as B.C.’s third oldest municipality

Trevor Linden holds two-year-old Presley Webb as mom Kristy Webb takes a photo on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Linden was in Chilliwack that day meeting locals at a pre-registration event for the newest Club16 Trevor Linden Fitness location at Cottonwood Centre. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Vancouver Canucks legend Trevor Linden coming to Chilliwack Chiefs playoff game

A man was caught excessively speeding along Highway 1 in Popkum while transporting 16 cases of cigarettes that are illegal in B.C. (Black Press File).
Chilliwack judge dismisses defendant’s arguments as ‘nonsensical bafflegab’

Members of the Fraser Valley Red Hat Society dance around Elvis tribute artist Steve Elliott at the Chilliwack Golf Club on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Red Hat Society rings in 25 years of fun, friendship, frolicking in Chilliwack