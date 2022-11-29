Vancouver Canucks great coming to Chilliwack for Chiefs game

Trevor Linden will be at the Chilliwack Coliseum Jan. 7 when the Chiefs take on the Cranbrook Bucks

Trevor Linden is coming to Chilliwack Jan. 7, 2023 for a BCHL game between the Chiefs and Cranbrook Bucks. (Chilliwack Chiefs Twitter)

Vancouver Canucks legend Trevor Linden is coming to a Chilliwack Chiefs game in January.

The longtime National Hockey Leaguer will be at the first BCHL game of 2023 at the Chilliwack Coliseum as the Chiefs take on the Cranbrook Bucks. Fans will have the opportunity to meet Linden during the first and second period intermissions at Club16 Trevor Linden Fitness concourse booths.

The game is also Dairy Appreciation Night, presented by Vedder Transportation.

It’s such an honour for Trevor to be joining us, and this is a great opportunity for our fans to interact with a Canucks legend,” said Chiefs VP of business operations, Barry Douglas. “This game will be a terrific kick off to the second half of the season for everyone in the Chiefs organization.”

This will also be the first-ever meeting between Chilliwack and Cranbrook. The BCHL’s newest team entered the league in the Interior conference during the 2020-21 POD season, when Chilliwack was limited to playing only Merritt and Prince George. With COVID still a concern last season, Chilliwack only played four out-of-conference games (two against Merritt, one each against Wenatchee and Vernon).

Tickets to the game are available online at showpass.com/20222023-chilliwack-chiefs-sin-22-09-28-19-8808/

RELATED: Chilliwack Chiefs stun Surrey Eagles with 6-2 road win

RELATED: Ex-Chilliwack Chiefs goalie wins college hockey award

@ProgressSports

eric.welsh@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLChilliwack Chiefs