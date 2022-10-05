The Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers battle in NHL preseason action tonight (Oct. 5) at the Abbotsford Centre. (Vancouver Canucks photo)

Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers dressing top names for Abbotsford preseason game

Canucks stars confirmed for tonight’s game, several Oilers stars likely to suit up

The Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers square off in preseason action tonight (Oct. 5) at the Abbotsford Centre, and both teams appear to be dressing top talents.

Tonight’s game, which begins at 7 p.m., will also recognize Truth and Reconciliation.

Vancouver released an expected lineup on social media yesterday evening, and star players J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes are all projected to play. Both captain Bo Horvat and all-star goalie Thatcher Demko are also in the lineup.

It’ll also be the first appearance in Abbotsford for forward Andrei Kuzmenko.

Abbotsford Canucks fans will see some familiar faces in goalie Spencer Martin, defenceman Jack Rathbone and forward Sheldon Dries. Forwards Nils Aman and Linus Karlsson are players scheduled to be in the lineup tonight who likely will see some time in Abbotsford this season.

The Oilers have not yet released a lineup, but former multi-time Hart Memorial Trophy and Art Ross Trophy winner Connor McDavid is in Abbotsford and practised with the Oilers this morning in Abbotsford. Forwards Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and former Vancouver Canuck and Abbotsford product Jake Virtanen also hit the ice earlier today and likely will play.

Forwards Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane, as well as goalie Jack Campbell do not appear to be playing tonight.

The two teams met on Monday (Oct. 3) in Edmonton, with the Oilers posting a 7-2 win. The Canucks have yet to win in five preseason games.

RELATED: Holloway scores 3 to lead Oilers to 7-2 pre-season rout over Canucks

It was also announced that fans are invited to welcome Vancouver Canucks players to the Abbotsford Centre starting at 4 p.m. Players will arrive outside of Gate One. There are no guarantees of player interaction and arrival time may vary.

According to Ticketmaster the game is now a sell out, but there are tickets available on ticket resale websites.

The game will not be airing on traditional television but will be streamed on canucks.com.

