Broadcasters at TSN will be showcasing Canadian Elite Basketball League’s game of the week, including some coverage of the Langley-based Vancouver Bandits, who play out of LEC. The first local game being covered live will be June 6, when Bandits take on Winnipeg on home court. (Vancouver Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Bandits appearing on TSN starting in June

At least three Bandits games will air live after TSN signs multi-year deal with CEBL

For those unable to make it to Langley Events Centre in person for some of the Vancouver Bandits games this summer – there’s a new alternative.

They can watch the Langley-based professional basketball team play at least three games on TSN.

The Bandits regular season home game on June 6 vs. the Winnipeg Sea Bears and a July 19 away game vs. the Saskatchewan Rattlers are both scheduled to air. The team will also air on TSN for at least one playoff game, as the LEC hosts the CEBL’s Championship Weekend and the host team gets at least one game.

Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) and TSN announced the broadcast plans this morning (Thursday, March 16), noting they will showcase live league coverage throughout the 2023 season – not just for the Bandits.

TSN’s live coverage of the fifth season of the CEBL, Canada’s pre-eminent professional basketball league, will feature regular season games and will culminate with the CEBL Championship Weekend at LEC in August.

The league’s 10 teams are divided into eastern and western conferences for the first time in league history. The western conference includes the Vancouver Bandits, Calgary Surge, Edmonton Stingers, Saskatchewan Rattlers, and Winnipeg Sea Bears. The eastern conference includes the Brampton Honey Badgers, Montreal Alliance, Niagara River Lions, Ottawa BlackJacks, and Scarborough Shooting Stars.

TSN’s CEBL broadcast schedule is available here. Additional games available on TSN+ will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

RECENT: Campbell back with Bandits at Langley Events Centre for another season

READ MORE: Julius returns as Bandits coach

