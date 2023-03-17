Vancouver Bandits appearing on TSN starting in June

At least three Bandits games will air live after TSN signs multi-year deal with CEBL

Broadcasters at TSN will be showcasing Canadian Elite Basketball League’s game of the week, including some coverage of the Langley-based Vancouver Bandits, who play out of LEC. The first local game being covered live will be June 6, when Bandits take on Winnipeg on home court. (Vancouver Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times)

For those unable to make it to Langley Events Centre in person for some of the Vancouver Bandits games this summer – there’s a new alternative.

They can watch the Langley-based professional basketball team play at least three games on TSN.

BREAKING: @TSN_Sports has announced it has become the Official Broadcast Partner of the @cebleague. Live coverage of select CEBL games will be showcased on TSN throughout the 2023 season, culminating with @CEBLCW hosted by the Bandits. 📺 https://t.co/RgAQoy2CFR#LikeABandit pic.twitter.com/NLuEIh98NM — Vancouver Bandits (@vancitybandits) March 16, 2023

The Bandits regular season home game on June 6 vs. the Winnipeg Sea Bears and a July 19 away game vs. the Saskatchewan Rattlers are both scheduled to air. The team will also air on TSN for at least one playoff game, as the LEC hosts the CEBL’s Championship Weekend and the host team gets at least one game.

Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) and TSN announced the broadcast plans this morning (Thursday, March 16), noting they will showcase live league coverage throughout the 2023 season – not just for the Bandits.

Great news for the CEBL. @vancitybandits on TSN on June 6 (home vs. @wpgseabears) and July 19 (away vs. @SASK_Rattlers) https://t.co/YE8Fk646xq — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) March 16, 2023

TSN’s live coverage of the fifth season of the CEBL, Canada’s pre-eminent professional basketball league, will feature regular season games and will culminate with the CEBL Championship Weekend at LEC in August.

The league’s 10 teams are divided into eastern and western conferences for the first time in league history. The western conference includes the Vancouver Bandits, Calgary Surge, Edmonton Stingers, Saskatchewan Rattlers, and Winnipeg Sea Bears. The eastern conference includes the Brampton Honey Badgers, Montreal Alliance, Niagara River Lions, Ottawa BlackJacks, and Scarborough Shooting Stars.

.🤝 @TSN_Sports Catch the CEBL Game of the Week on Canada’s Sports Leader starting May 24, 2023. More info: https://t.co/P1qkVtcxIa#LetsBall pic.twitter.com/TPRYAw3vVd — CEBL (@CEBLeague) March 16, 2023

TSN’s CEBL broadcast schedule is available here. Additional games available on TSN+ will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

