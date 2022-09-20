Valley Vertikiller set for Abbotsford trails on Oct. 8

Harjinder Dahliwhal of the Abbotsford Trail Running Club makes his way through the Valley Vertikiller course. (Mark Wessner photo)

The Valley Vertikiller returns to the trails of Sumas Mountain on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Racers can take on the challenge of either a 10 kilometre, 20 km or 30 km course.

It’s the second straight year for race director Erik Bird, who took over the event in 2021. The race debuted in 2017 but did pause in 2020 and for one year transformed into the Valley Verticuddler 10 km challenge.

The race provides fundraising for the Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue.

For 2022, the 10 km course features a flowy loop around the lower part of Sumas Mountain. This race begins with a quick FSR out-and-back before entering the trails at No Time Out. At the 2.5 km mark racers hit a short one km section of vertical climb as you make your way up Time Killer. From there you’re back to the flow until the finish line.

The 20 km course starts out with a five km loop around Squid Line and Emma Peel, and past the finish area, before hitting No Time Out on its way up to the peak of Sumas Mountain. From the peak it’s a quick rip down to the finish line. This vertical beast is built for speed, with just 1,100 metres elevation gain.

The 30 km course starts out with a five km loop around Squid Line and Emma Peel, and past the finish area, before hitting No Time Out on its way up to the peak of Sumas Mountain. But rather than coming straight down to the finish line, it detours down Noah Fear for a quick little bit of vert up Rock Diva on its way over to Time Killer. Then down Time Killer, down World Cup, and over to your last section of vert before hitting the finish line. There is an elevation gain of 1,700m with this course.

The 30 km course can also be done as a team, with several different running clubs already signed up for the team competition to face off to see who can pool the best times of their top five runners.

In the Thanksgiving spirit, runners will be treated to a post-race slice of pie and a warm bowl of soup.

There is still time to register for the race and also volunteer. Two orientation runs will take place on September 24 and 25 for those wondering if they have what it takes to register or want a preview of the 20 km and 10 km courses.

For more information on the event, visit valleyvertikiller.com.

