Valley Huskers stun defending national champions in BCFC road win

Chilliwack beat the Langley Rams for the second time this season, this time at McLeod Athletic Park

Haley’s Comet. A Sasquatch sighting. A Toronto Maple Leafs Stanley Cup win.

These are all rare things and so too is a Valley Huskers win over the Langley Rams. Rarer still is a Huskers victory at Langley, something that may never have happened before last weekend. But a 23-22 Chilliwack win at McLeod Athletic Park Saturday night (Sept. 3) is further proof that the Huskers are finding their footing, shrugging off their status as perennial BC Football Conference (BCFC) doormats and becoming a legitimately good junior football program.

“It validates the work we’ve put in over the years,” said Chilliwack head coach Bob Reist. “We talk all the time in our locker room about taking the next step. This was a big step.”

Chilliwack has now beaten the defending BCFC and national champs twice this season, and at 4-2 the Huskers sit third in the seven-team standings. If not for an unexpected stumble against the expansion Prince George Kodiaks in week five (28-20 road loss), Chilliwack would be 5-1, tied with Westshore’s Rebels for second and nipping at the heels of the first place Okanagan Sun (5-0).

“We’ve put a gap in the standings and sit on the right side of that gap,” Reist noted. “This win keeps us in the hunt for a home playoff game.”

Saturday’s game saw the Husker offence start slow. Through 30 minutes they had 140 net yards and just three points off an Aiden Saunders field goal.

But Chilliwack put together a nice third quarter, with touchdown receptions by Dylan Manocha and Dayton Smythe giving them a 17-7 lead. Saunders added two more field goals in the fourth quarter, and the Huskers survived a late surge by the Rams, holding on for the one-point win.

Quarterback Josh Janssen had an OK day, completing half of his passes (13 of 26) for 137 yards and two scoring strikes. Most importantly, he didn’t throw an interception and he spread the ball around well, connecting with 10 different pass catchers.

The Huskers did most of their damage on the ground, led by hard-charging tailback Reece Wyke. Wyke picked up 123 yards on 26 carries (5.47 yards per carry), and has now gone over 100 yards in four of his last five games.

He leads the entire BCFC in rushing with 619 yards, averaging 103.2 yards per game.

“The offensive line continues to open big holes for Reece, and he uses his power and athleticism very well,” Reist said. “He’s an every-down back in this league and continues to impress each time out.”

Defensively, Chilliwack forced four turnovers. Christopher Rolack intercepted two passes from Langley QB Trey Jones and Shane Claridge also had a pick.

Zac Badke and Saunders each had quarterback sacks and Jaiden Claassen led the Huskers with seven tackles.

It’s a sign of the changing times that Chilliwack has a ‘should win’ game this weekend when they visit the Vancouver Island Raiders (1-5) for a Saturday nighter at Nanaimo District Secondary School. The Huskers used to be the ‘soft spot’ on the schedule, and now they’re in position to knock off a weaker foe.

But as the Prince George game in week five proved, there are no truly ‘easy’ games.

“VI is traditionally a tough travel week for us and we certainly won’t be taking them lightly,” Reist said. “This is a dangerous football team despite their record.”

