UFV men’s soccer team adds eight recruits

The University of the Fraser Valley Cascades men’s soccer team has announced the signing of eight new players ahead of the 2023 season.

Daniel Ganief, Dylan Lee, Adam Szymanski, Kian Proctor, Kody Torrance, Gurnaj Sidhu, Harman Shergill, and Sebastian Insley will all join the Cascades squad for their upcoming Canada West campaign.

The additions consist of three talents from Surrey and one from Langley, Coquitlam. Port Coquitlam, Delta and the Yukon Territory.

MSOC: Cascades add eight new recruits for 2023-24.https://t.co/Lilw9O7TQf — UFV Cascades (@UFVCascades) March 31, 2023

Surrey products Daniel Ganief (winger), Kody Torrance (goalkeeper) and Gurnaj Sidhu (defender) all spent time in the Surrey United program.

“Daniel is an attacking player who will bring us some depth,” said program head coach Tom Lowndes. “He’s good in one vs one scenarios and has a good work rate, so I’m excited to see him come in and grow and progress and be a part of the team. Kody will come in and compete with the three goalkeepers we currently have,” he added on Torrance. “He’s a good shot stopper with good distribution, so we’re excited for him to come and challenge our other keepers and compete to play.”

“We’re really pleased to bring someone of his quality in,” Lowndes said of Sidhu. “He’s a really smart player, really technical, and he has a real desire to win, so we’re excited to see how he can transition to U Sports soccer this season.”

Lee, a midfielder from Coquitlam, will add athleticism to the Cascades said Lowndes.

“He likes to get the ball at his feet and can connect passes, but he’s also athletic and can cover ground,” he said. “He will come in and compete for minutes early on because of his work rate, and we’re excited to bring him into the team.”

Lowndes stated that centre back Szymanski from Port Coquitlam will likely be playing significant minutes for UFV.

“He can ping a great ball, he’s big and strong in the air, and loves a challenge and a tackle,” he said. “He will compliment our other defenders well, and should be looking to play big minutes early in his career as he transitions into Canada West soccer.”

Proctor, a midfielder from Delta, will provide more lineup options for Lowndes.

“He’s very versatile and has a good left foot on him,” said Lowndes. “He can play as a winger or a central midfielder, and I’m really pleased to bring someone with his speed and athleticism into the team.”

Shergill, a forward from Langley, will also give Lowndes another option up front.

“He’s going to provide us depth in wide attacking areas,” Lowndes explained. “We’re really happy to bring him in and see how he can adapt, build his game, and develop into a solid player in Canada West.”

Insley, a midfielder from the Yukon, represented the territory at the Canada Games.

“He had some good experience with the Yukon team at the Canada Games and he’s a very technical midfielder, Lowndes stated. “We are excited to bring in some cover in central midfield and as he progresses early on, see him contribute to the team.”

The players join a Cascades team that finished 7-6-2 in regular season play and lost in the first round of the playoffs last fall. For more information, visit gocascades.ca.

