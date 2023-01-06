UFV Cascades women’s volleyball, women’s basketball teams appearing on Telus Optik TV next month

The UFV Cascades women’s volleyball and women’s basketball teams will be televised on Telus Optik TV next month.

The University of the Fraser Valley Cascades women’s volleyball and women’s basketball teams will be appearing on Telus Optik TV next month.

Canada West announced a new partnership with Telus on Friday (Jan. 6) and revealed that they will be broadcasting a game of the week in basketball, hockey and volleyball starting Friday and running for at least the next eight weeks.

Games will be televised for Telus TV subscribers on channel 1997.

The Cascades women’s volleyball team will be the first UFV team to appear on the channel, as the team’s game in Winnipeg against the Manitoba Bisons on Feb. 10 is scheduled as the women’s volleyball game of the week.

The Cascades women’s basketball team will also be appearing on the channel when they host the Saskatchewan Huskies on Feb. 11 in the women’s basketball game of the week.

There is also the possibility that UFV teams may appear on the channel for playoff games, but those schedules will be determined later this year.

For more information on the schedule of games, visit canadawest.org/news/2023/1/6/CW_ON_TELUS_SCHEDULE_2.aspx.

