The UFV Cascades women’s volleyball team has now won nine straight. (Valley Films photo)

The UFV Cascades women’s volleyball team has now won nine straight. (Valley Films photo)

UFV Cascades women’s volleyball team extends win streak to nine

Women sweep TRU in Kamloops, men drop pair to fall to 4-14

The University of the Fraser Valley Cascades women’s volleyball team just keeps on winning.

The women extended their win streak to nine games with victories over the Thompson Rivers University Wolfpack on Friday (Jan. 20) and Saturday (Jan. 21) in Kamloops.

UFV took down TRU 3-1 (25-19, 26-28, 25-17 and 25-18) on Friday and excellent blocking helped seal the win.

Alicja Hardy-Francis notched four blocks and four aces for the Cascades, while Gabreille Attieh had a game-high 19 kills to go with one ace, and Lauren Attieh hit over 0.550 efficiency to finish the night with 16 kills.

“Alicja [Hardy-Francis] blocked really well,” stated women’s head coach Janelle Rozema. “She got four blocks, but she followed the game plan really well. She had a lot of blocks that they covered and continued to play, but she had a fantastic blocking game.”

The strong play continued on Saturday with a dominant 3-0 (25-22, 25-17 and 25-18) win.

Rozema said she is pleased with the team’s play on this incredible run, but they can continue to improve.

“There is really no limit to this group,” she said. “Every time we play, we are playing better and better. We are still on a steady climb, so I’m really excited to see how we continue to build over the rest of the season. We have to stay hungry for always getting better. Although we are playing really well, I still feel that we haven’t peaked.”

The women now sit tied for third in Canada West play and have a record of 13-5.

The men dropped a pair of games to the Wolfpack, falling 3-2 (22-25, 25-20, 21-25, 33-31 and 15-10) on Friday and 3-1 (25-23, 19-25, 21-25 and 20-25).

Head coach Nathan Bennett admitted the season has had its fair share of challenges.

“We came into this year with a goal in mind and falling short of that goal has been frustrating to our group,” he said after Saturday’s loss. “At the end of the day, we can give guys the opportunity to play and keep solidifying our structure and our culture and what we want to accomplish here.”

The men now sit at 4-14 and the possibility of reaching the playoffs continues to dwindle. The Cascades would have to pass three teams and need a lot of help to reach eighth. They currently sit in 11th place in the 13-team division.

Both teams return to Abbotsford to host the Brandon Bobcats on Friday (Jan. 27) and Saturday (Jan. 28).

RELATED: UFV Cascades women’s volleyball win streak hits seven

abbotsfordBreaking NewsUFV CascadesVolleyball

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chilliwack’s Tuchscherer achieves first triple-double in program history, UFV sweeps TRU

Just Posted

Investigators on the Lickman Road tracks near Progress Way in Chilliwack after pedestrian struck by CN train Jan. 23, 2023 after 8 a.m. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
UPDATE: Man, 25, killed by train on CN tracks at Lickman Road in Chilliwack

Homeless camp on fire beside the Vedder River. (Streams Foundation photo)
Homeless camp torched overnight under the Vedder River bridge near Chilliwack

Mona Deibert (left) comforts her friend Sharon McLay on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 inside the Princess Armouries building in Chilliwack. The facility is home to the Princess Armouries Flea Market which McLay has managed for 27 years, but the market is coming to a close on Jan. 29. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
‘An era is gone’: Flea market in Chilliwack to close its doors after 42 years

A life-sized cutout of Dolly Parton at the top of the Jinkerson stairs in Chilliwack, in June 2020. The Kent-Harrison Foundation granted the local Imagination Library $1,100 toward their cause – just in time for Dolly’s 77th birthday. (File Photo)
Kent-Harrison Foundation gives back to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library