The UFV Cascades women’s soccer team returns to action on Friday (Aug. 26). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

UFV Cascades women’s soccer opening season on Friday

UFV hosting UBC at Abbotsford’s Rotary Stadium at 7 p.m.

The University of the Fraser Valley Cascades women’s soccer team open the Canada West regular season on Friday (Aug. 26) at Abbotsford’s Rotary Stadium.

The Cascades kick off the season by hosting the UBC Thunderbirds starting at 7 p.m., and then welcome the Victoria Vikes to Abbotsford on Saturday (Aug. 27) at 5:30 p.m.

UFV enters the season ranked eighth out of 16 teams in the 2022 preseason coaches poll, which was released on Aug. 22. UBC ranked first and Langley’s TWU Spartans ranked second.

The women finished 2021 with a record of 6-4-2 and closed out the season winning six straight. UFV then was eliminated in the CW quarterfinal round.

Key returning players include: 2021 goal scoring leader Hannah Gamble (midfielder), midfielder Halle McCambley, goalkeeper Joven Sandhu and midfielder Jessica Fennell.

New additions for 2022 include: midfielder Sofia Faremo, forward Luciana Andrews, midfielder Kayla Tallarico and defender Maya Cuerrier.

The women follow this week with a bye week and then host the MRU Cougars on Sept. 9 and the Lethbridge Pronghorns on Sept. 11. The season concludes on Oct. 15 against UBC in Vancouver.

For more, visit gocascades.ca.

