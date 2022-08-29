UFV Cascades women’s soccer open season with loss, draw

Cascades drop 8-0 decision to UBC on Friday, play to scoreless draw against Vikes on Saturday

UFV’s Halle McCambley and Luciana Andrews battle for the ball against a UBC player on Friday (Aug. 26). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

The University of the Fraser Valley Cascades women’s soccer team’s opening weekend saw the club post one draw and one loss.

Friday’s (Aug. 26) home opener at Abbotsford’s Rotary Stadium saw the Cascades run into the preseason favourite UBC Thunderbirds, who proved why they were chosen by Canada West coaches as the top team this season.

UBC exploded for four goals in the first half and four more in the second to record a dominant 8-0 win.

Danielle Steer scored a hat trick and added two assists to lead UBC and the Thunderbirds out shot the Cascades 23-1.

Tough result this evening, but back at it again tomorrow. Check out some of the scenes from tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/WIOiWhejNQ — UFV Cascades (@UFVCascades) August 27, 2022

“I feel like there was just a level of immaturity on our part tonight and that reflected in a lot of the goals against” stated UFV head coach Niko Marcina. “Our leaders Alanna Sydenham and Halle McCambley showed the level of maturity that is required to play against these teams, and our goal collectively is now to follow their lead.”

The Cascades then hosted the Victoria Vikes on Saturday (Aug. 27) and played to a scoreless draw.

Victoria out shot UFV 5-2 in the first half, but the Cascades had the 4-3 edge in the second half. Goalie Andrea Perkovic bounced back from Friday’s result and earned the shutout.

🏔WSOC | 80’ The Cascades come agonizingly close! pic.twitter.com/PEcOiMFJbt — UFV Cascades (@UFVCascades) August 28, 2022

“It’s bittersweet,” stated Marcina, “I’m grateful and happy we had no goals against, but at the same time I wish we could have finished some of the chances that we had tonight, especially late in the second half.”

“The players should be happy with the bounce back based on yesterday’s performance, but at the same time they should want more out of themselves and have more of a competitive attitude to get the three points.”

The women now have a bye week, but return to action on Sept. 9 when they host the Mount Royal Cougars at Rotary Stadium.

