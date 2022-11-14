UFV Cascades women’s basketball team run record to 4-0

The University of the Fraser Valley Cascades women’s basketball team have now opened the Canada West regular season with four straight wins after a sweep of the Manitoba Bisons in Abbotsford on Friday (Nov. 11) and Saturday (Nov. 12).

Friday’s home opener saw UFV dominate Manitoba in the second quarter, outscoring the Bisons 21-6 to cruise to an 84-54 win.

The Cascades shot a blistering 56.1 per cent from the field and held Manitoba to just 28.8 per cent. Guard Maddy Gobeil had an excellent game for UFV, collecting a team-high 22 points (seven for 14 shooting), seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

Julia Tuchscherer added a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Saturday’s fourth quarter proved to be the tipping point, with the Cascades outpacing the Bisons 24-18 to earn a 69-58 win.

Forward Natalie Rathler scored a career-high 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Cascades to the win. UFV also got big games from Deanna Tuchscherer (17 points), Gobeil (15 points) and J. Tuchscherer (14 points and 14 rebounds).

🎥 Hear from Cascades Forward Natalie Rathler on tonight’s win over Manitoba, and what the team needs to do heading into next week against UNBC. pic.twitter.com/SXbN8ImCSY — UFV Cascades (@UFVCascades) November 13, 2022

The pair of wins bump the women’s record to 4-0 and they sit atop the CW alongside the TWU Spartans and Regina Cougars with identical records.

It was the opposite story for the men’s team, as they fell 73-61 on Friday and 92-53 on Saturday to the Bisons.

Manitoba jumped out to a 39-26 win at halftime on Friday and the Cascades were unable to make up that ground. UFV struggled from the field, shooting just 28.9 per cent from the field in the loss.

Dylan Kinley scored a team-high 17 points and dished out seven assists for the Cascades. Dario Lopez collected 14 rebounds, while Dhivaan Bhogal recorded 10 boards.

The offensive issues continued on Saturday, with the Cascades scoring just 17 combined points in the second and third quarters. Lopez led the team with 14 points and eight rebounds.

“We are going to have our youthful moments” noted UFV head coach Joe Enevoldson after the game. “We have to go back to the drawing board, maybe find easier ways to score, and find some ways to defend a bit better.”

The losses drop the Cascades record to 2-2 on the season.

Both the men and the women next host the UNBC Timberwolves for games on Friday (Nov. 18) and Saturday (Nov. 19). For more information, visit gocascades.ca.

