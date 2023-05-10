Three players have been signed to the UFV Cascades men's volleyball team. (UFV Cascades photo)

UFV Cascades sign trio of volleyballers

Easton Sarich, Tucker Cacic and Griffin Levenec join UFV for 2023-24 season

The University of the Fraser Valley men’s volleyball team has announced the addition of three new recruits for the 2023-24 Canada West season.

The program shared on Tuesday (May 9) that the trio of Easton Sarich, Tucker Cacic and Griffin Levenec will be joining the club.

Sarich, a 6-4 outside hitter from Ontario, most recently played for UBC.

“Bringing in Easton is great for our program, and both our team room and our play on the floor is going to benefit from his presence,” Bennett said about the 2020 and 2021 youth national team member. “He has the pedigree coming from a good club in Ontario, and I think he is going to help us immensely moving forward.”

Cacic is a 6-4 middle from Calgary who graduates high school in the coming weeks.

“He brings some versatility to the middle position coming out of high school,” said Bennett. “We’re excited to play him in the middle for now and see where his career takes him.”

Levenc, a 6-6 middle from Winnipeg will also join the team after completing high school.

“We saw good things in Griffin,” Bennett said. “He’s a big, strong, athletic guy, and I think he is just going to help bolster that position.”

