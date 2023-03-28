The UFV Cascades women’s basketball program has signed Kamloops product Kalie Saari. (UFV Athletics photo)

UFV Cascades sign Kamloops product Kalie Saari

Guard/forward will join women’s basketball program in the fall

The University of the Fraser Valley women’s basketball team has signed Kamloops product and guard/ forward Kalie Saari.

She comes to UFV after a fantastic high-school career at Sa-Hali Secondary, while also playing for BC United and BB4ALL. In the 2023 3A provincial championship Saari notched 25 points for Sa-Hali, including five three-pointers, to help her team advance to the quarterfinals.

“Kalie is first and foremost a highly skilled basketball player with a high basketball IQ,” stated Cascades head coach Al Tuchscherer. “Her athleticism and her length are two things we like as well. With her skill and height on the perimeter we are excited to see what she can bring to our team.”

“One of the things that makes this team special is they are very open to new people coming in. Our team is excited to welcome her and make her transition to the Cascades seamless.”

The 5-11 prospect stated that she is looking forward to joining the program.

“I am hoping to be able to leave a lasting impact both on and off the court,” said Saari about her future with the Cascades. “I chose UFV because of its culture. The team dynamics provide a family-like feel within a competitive environment, and I am looking forward to taking my game to the next level and learning from my coaches and teammates.”

She joins a Cascades team that went 14-6 and finished fifth in the Canada West, but then fell in the quarterfinal round.

RELATED: UFV Cascades eliminated from playoffs after 73-54 loss to Alberta

abbotsford basketball UFV Cascades

Herdman laments labour dispute between national teams and Canada Soccer

