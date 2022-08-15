The UFV Cascades men’s basketball team has signed former Rick Hansen Hurricanes player Jaydan Bains. (UFV Cascades photo)

The UFV Cascades men’s basketball team has signed former Rick Hansen Hurricanes player Jaydan Bains. (UFV Cascades photo)

UFV Cascades sign Abbotsford’s Jaydan Bains

Men’s basketball team adds Bains, two other transfers for 2022-23

The University of the Fraser Valley men’s basketball team have added three more pieces for the 2022-23 season, including an Abbotsford talent.

The club announced the signings of Abbotsford’s Jaydan Bains, as well as transfer students Glen Cox and Hans Befus.

Bains, a 6-5 guard, is a former student at Rick Hansen Secondary School, but then transferred to Calgary’s Edge School to focus on basketball in his later high school years. He has also trained for several years with the Drive Basketball program.

“Jaydan is a relentless worker who can score at all three levels of the floor and we are looking forward to his growth as a incoming freshman into a vital member of our program,” stated Cascades head coach Joe Enevoldson.

Cox, a 6-4 guard/forward, is entering his third season of U Sports basketball after spending 2021-22 and 2019-20 with the University of Prince Edward Island Panthers. The Scotsburn, N.S. product averaged 11.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game last season. He also shot 61 per cent from the field.

Cox was named an Atlantic University Sport tournament all-star and also helped UPEI advance to the AUS final last season.

Befus, a 6-0 guard, spent last season with the Brandon University Bobcats and averaged 2.9 points and 0.9 rebounds per game. He also averaged 2.9 points and 1.3 rebounds with the Bobcats in 2019-20.

The Edmonton product earned the nickname Bumblebee for his tenacious effort on the court while at Brandon.

“Having a younger squad next year, we wanted to surround our youth with great experience and intensity in an everyday practice setting and by adding two USport transfers who are eligible to play in 23-24, we did exactly that,” Enevoldson said.

The Cascades next host the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels at Abbotsford’s UFV Athletic Centre on Friday (Aug. 19) at 7 p.m.

