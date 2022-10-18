UFV Cascades men’s soccer team closes in on playoff spot

Cascades defender Sahib Sidhu goes up for a ball during Canada West soccer action on a smoky Saturday (Oct. 15) in Abbotsford. (Jordie Arthur/UFV Cascades)

It’s a make or break weekend for the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades men’s soccer team.

The Cascades remain in the fourth and final playoff spot in Canada West’s Pacific Division after a win and loss on Friday (Oct. 14) and Saturday (Oct. 15).

However, a pair of home games on Oct. 21 and 23 may determine the team’s final placing. The Cascades host the UNBC Timberwolves at Rotary Stadium on both days and need to stay ahead of the UBCO Heat to remain in fourth place. The Heat are on the road with games against UBC on Oct. 21 and Victoria on Oct. 23.

The Cascades strengthened the playoff push with a 2-0 win over the Victoria Vikes in Abbotsford on Saturday. UFV got goals from Parman Minhas and Taylor Richardson in the first half to pace the win. Richardson has now recorded a team high seven goals this season. Goalkeeper Jackson Cowx earned the clean sheet and the win.

🏔MSOC | 22’ He had to take it twice due to encroachment, but Taylor Richardson buries the PK and doubles our lead! 🔥🔥🔥 🏔@goUFV 2@uvicvikes 0 pic.twitter.com/n7GjgF1psV — UFV Cascades (@UFVCascades) October 16, 2022

The victory came off a 3-0 loss to the top-ranked UBC Thunderbirds on Friday. The start times for the games against UNBC are 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 and noon on Oct. 23.

The UFV Cascades women’s team season came to an end on with a 6-0 loss to UBC on Saturday, but not before the team posted its first win on the season on Friday – a 1-0 win over Victoria.

Luciana Andrews scored her fourth goal on the season in the 21st minute and Andrea Perkovic collected the clean sheet and the win. The women finished the season at 1-8-5 and placed eighth in the Pacific.

🏔 WSOC | 22' The Cascades COULD change that here! 🔥🔥🔥 Luciana Andrews gives us the first half lead! 🏔️@goufv 1@uvicvikes 0#weclimbweconquer pic.twitter.com/M5ysY8yBk7 — UFV Cascades (@UFVCascades) October 15, 2022

For more on the teams, visit gocascades.ca.

