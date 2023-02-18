UFV Cascades eliminated from playoffs after 74-54 loss to Alberta

Pandas dominate Cascades on both sides of the ball on home court on Saturday

Julia Tuchscherer and the UFV Cascades fell 73-54 to the Alberta Pandas in Saturday’s Canada West quarterfinal round. (UFV Cascades photo)

The University of the Fraser Valley Cascades women’s basketball team was unable to dig out from under as second quarter collapse, as the Alberta Pandas downed the Cascades 73-54 in the Canada West quarterfinals in Edmonton on Saturday (Feb. 18).

Alberta outscored UFV 22-9 in the second and the Pandas’ balanced offence was too much for the Cascades to handle. The third quarter also saw Alberta outscore UFV 24-15.

After a competitive first quarter that saw Alberta hold a 19-17 lead, UFV’s offence hit the wall in the second and did not manage to recover. The Cascades made just one of 19 three-point shots in the game and only one player hit double digits in points.

Julia Tuchscherer scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, but the rest of the team struggled to make shots. Forward Natalie Rathler also had a solid game with eight points and nine boards.

Alberta had seven players with seven points or more and were led by Claire Signatovich, who was close to collecting a quadruple-double. Signatovich had 13 points, 16 rebounds, nine blocks and eight assists. Guard Morgan Harris added 11 points and seven rebounds.

“I think we moved the ball incredibly well,” Signatovich said after the game. “It didn’t matter who put the ball in the hoop as long as someone did. That’s the mentality we went into it with.”

The Pandas’ bench had a 28-13 advantage and Alberta managed to shut down Cascades star guard Maddy Gobeil. After 26 points yesterday against UNBC, Gobeil was aggressively defended and managed just seven points. The Pandas also had 20 assists as opposed to just 11 for the Cascades.

The one positive for the Cascades is that all players are eligible to come back for one more season and they will attempt to build off a strong 14-6 regular season.

