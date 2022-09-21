UFV Cascades earn match play win over UBCO Heat

The brother-sister duo of Andrew and Avery Biggar delivered a pair of match victories to help lead the UFV Cascades golf teams to a 16-12 match play victory over the UBCO Heat on Sept. 18 and 19.

Round one opened with the four-ball matches with pairs made up from each team’s men’s and women’s squads competing together. An important match win from the Biggar duo set up a dramatic finish for the day, as the Cascades final group of Scott Rohlinger and Zahn Scholtz made a vital putt on 18 to leave the teams all square headed into day two.

The second day began with the alternate shot competition and another match win from the Biggar siblings. The UFV pairing of Jacob Armstrong and Alex Brunner made a brilliant comeback winning their final four holes to square their match, while Hayden Prive and Khushee Mangat came back from a staggering six-hole deficit to win and help boost the Cascades to a two-match lead heading into round three.

“When your pairs are having a tough time and they are down by quite a bit, you don’t expect to see them walking down the 18th fairway, you expect to see the match over” UFV women’s golf head coach Cody Stewart noted. “For them to pull out a draw, and a win, was amazing.”

The singles matches closed out the competition, where Andrew Biggar managed to tie up his match on hole 17 and drained a 20 foot putt on 18 to win it. Match wins from Rohlinger, Prive, and Eli Greene on the men’s side, as well as Brunner, Coral Hamade, and Emery Bardock on the women’s side sealed the 16-12 victory for the Cascades.

Justin Towill was a top performer for the Heat in the event, winning all three events that he was involved with, while Andrew Rouble won two and tied his singles match. Symone Ripley and Khushi Hooda both won two matches for UBCO.

Andrew Biggar won all three of his matches over the two days for the Cascades, while Brunner and Rohlinger each won two and tied one. Avery Biggar, Prive, and Hamade each won two matches for UFV overall.

“It was a neat format to do something a little different” explained Stewart, “Battling for three rounds with one of the best teams in the country — I think it gives us a ton of confidence moving into the Canada West Championships.”

This event was the final tune up for the Cascades before they head off to compete at the Canada West Golf Championships in Victoria on Oct. 3 and 4.

abbotsfordGolfUFV Cascades