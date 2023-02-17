UFV Cascades defeat UNBC 77-70 to advance in Canada West playoffs

Maddy Gobeil and the UFV Cascades women’s basketball team is moving on after defeating UNBC 77-70 in the Canada West play-in game on Friday (Feb. 17). (Dan Kinvig/UFV Athletics)

The University of the Fraser Valley Cascades women’s basketball team were tested by the UNBC Timberwolves during the Canada West play-in game on Friday (Feb. 17), but they pushed hard in the fourth quarter to win 77-70.

UFV entered the game as heavy favourites, as the fifth-seeded Cascades (14-6) came into the game as the best team to not be hosting a playoff games. UNBC squeaked into the playoffs with a record of 8-12.

Good start for the @UFVCascades WBB in playoff opener vs. @UNBCATHLETICS in Edmonton , @deannamae462 scores on team's first possession pic.twitter.com/Tty9FcuWM6 — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) February 17, 2023

But the Timberwolves didn’t seem to get the memo early on, and opened up a 16-15 lead after one quarter. The teams traded leads back and forth in the second, with UFV pulling ahead late to close out the first half up 38-31.

Gobeil nails a three, she has 13. Cascades up 32-29 in the second pic.twitter.com/ucYhT1ulgN — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) February 17, 2023

The pesky UNBC squad did not go away in the third, as they outscored UFV 22-13 and were up 53-51. UFV stepped up in the fourth, with Maddy Gobeil, Nikki Cabuco, Natalie Rathler and Deanna Tuchscherer making some big shots and outscoring UNBC 26-17.

Big three by Gobeil puts UFV up 60-53, she has 24 pic.twitter.com/yb5xE2khsQ — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) February 17, 2023

The lead changes hands 14 times in the game and the teams were tied on 10 different occasions. The Cascades ate up the Timberwolves in the paint, outscoring them 40-22 and also dominated fast break points (11-2) and second chance points (20-11).

Gobeil had an outstanding game with 26 points (10/19 shooting), 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals. Cabuco and D. Tuchscherer both had 17 points. Cabuco was clutch from beyond the arc, making five of 10.

Gobeil said after the game that the defence made the difference.

“I think it came down to what we brought defensively in that last fourth quarter stretch,” she said. “We really took care of the boards and that was a game changer for us.”

She said the team will practice tonight before taking on the Alberta Pandas tomorrow (Saturday) at noon. Alberta finished with a record of 15-5 this season. The two teams did not meet this season or last season.

abbotsfordbasketballBreaking NewsUFV Cascades