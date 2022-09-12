Tzeachten FC introduces SHEkicks soccer program

SHEkicks is aimed at keeping teenage girls in the sport at an age when they often drop out

A local soccer club is launching a new program aimed at keeping girls in the sport.

Tzeachten FC technical director Glenn Wilson has high hopes that SHEkicks will slow the “worrying” rate of attrition for teenage girls, who tend to drop out of the game around 14 or 15 years old.

“This program is not only geared towards individual development but to also embrace the diet, nutrition, self confidence, overall athleticism, body confidence and mental health of our girls,” Wilson said.

SHEkicks will be a weekly offering taking place Friday nights (5:15 to 6:30 p.m.) at the Tzeachten turf field. Wilson said players are grouped based on ability and the program is run solely by female staff coaches with assistance from members of the club’s Metro Women’s Soccer League teams.

“Many of whom have played at high levels as youth or as adults and can be considered ideal mentors and role models to the girls,” he added.

Tzeachten FC has secured a sponsor for SHEkicks, making the program free for participants, who will receive a SHEkicks training top.

The first session is Friday (Sept. 16).

Register online at https://go.teamsnap.com/forms/338022

