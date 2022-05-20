Trio of Chilliwack gymnasts competing at nationals

National team member Zachary Clay is joined by young guns Joshua Carroll and Amélie Shea

Chilliwack will have three gymnasts in the field when the Canadian Artistic Gymnastics Championships take place May 26-30 at Richmond’s Olympic Oval.

National teamer Zachary Clay will compete in the senior 21+ division.

The 1995-born athlete is a veteran of nationals and has experienced plenty of success at past meets. At his first trip to nationals in 2014 he captured gold on the pommel horse and silver on the parallel bars. He was first all-around in 2017 and in his most recent trip, 2019 in Ottawa, he finished first on the pommel horse and fourth overall.

He’ll be joined by two newcomers.

Joshua Carroll will compete in the junior 16-18 division.

Amélie Shea, 12-year-old French Immersion student at Vedder Middle School, will make her nationals debut in the CCP9 (11 to 13 year old) division.

All three athletes train at Twisters Gymnastics in Abbotsford.

For more info on nationals, visit gymcan.org/events-results/canadian-championships-magwag/overview

RELATED: COVID costs Chilliwack gymnast Zach Clay last chance at qualifying for Olympics

RELATED: Chilliwack’s Zachary Clay captures Canadian title at gymnastics nationals