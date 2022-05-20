Left to right: Joshua Carroll, Amélie Shea and Zachary Clay will represent Chilliwack, Abbotsford’s Twisters Gymnastics and Team BC at the 2022 Canadian Artistic Gymnastics Championships. (Twisters photo)

Left to right: Joshua Carroll, Amélie Shea and Zachary Clay will represent Chilliwack, Abbotsford’s Twisters Gymnastics and Team BC at the 2022 Canadian Artistic Gymnastics Championships. (Twisters photo)

Trio of Chilliwack gymnasts competing at nationals

National team member Zachary Clay is joined by young guns Joshua Carroll and Amélie Shea

Chilliwack will have three gymnasts in the field when the Canadian Artistic Gymnastics Championships take place May 26-30 at Richmond’s Olympic Oval.

National teamer Zachary Clay will compete in the senior 21+ division.

The 1995-born athlete is a veteran of nationals and has experienced plenty of success at past meets. At his first trip to nationals in 2014 he captured gold on the pommel horse and silver on the parallel bars. He was first all-around in 2017 and in his most recent trip, 2019 in Ottawa, he finished first on the pommel horse and fourth overall.

He’ll be joined by two newcomers.

Joshua Carroll will compete in the junior 16-18 division.

Amélie Shea, 12-year-old French Immersion student at Vedder Middle School, will make her nationals debut in the CCP9 (11 to 13 year old) division.

All three athletes train at Twisters Gymnastics in Abbotsford.

For more info on nationals, visit gymcan.org/events-results/canadian-championships-magwag/overview

RELATED: COVID costs Chilliwack gymnast Zach Clay last chance at qualifying for Olympics

RELATED: Chilliwack’s Zachary Clay captures Canadian title at gymnastics nationals

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@hopestandard.com
Like us on

chilliwackgymnastics

Previous story
FIFA plans to announce 2026 World Cup sites on June 16

Just Posted

Chilliwack’s Joshua Carroll practises on the pommel horse at Abbotsford’s Twisters Gymnastics, prepping for the 2022 Canadian Artistic Gymnastics Championships. (Twisters photo)
Trio of Chilliwack gymnasts competing at nationals

Highway 1 is pictured during a fly over the flood damage in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, November 23, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Flood-affected Abbotsford residents asked to pen heartfelt letters about their struggles

Massive cinder blocks were knocked out of place by flooding at the Othello Tunnels. (Adventures R Us YouTube screenshot)
Parks around Hope and Lytton still closed after year filled with fire, heat and landslides

Marietta Palcis with Chartwell Birchwood Retirement Residence pies one of her managers in the face during a fundraiser for the Alzheimer Society of B.C. outside the retirement home on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: Birchwood pie fundraiser in Chilliwack raises money for Alzheimer Society