TOP STORIES 2022: Chilliwack athletes compete on world stage

From soccer to wheelchair basketball to ski-cross, Chilliwack athletes traveled the world in 2022.

Olympian Jordyn Huitema joined the Canadian national women’s soccer squad for 15 games,with her journeys taking her to England, Australia and Brazil. Her year also included five games in Mexico at the CONCACAF women’s tournament. The 21-year-old striker collected one goal and two assists in those games as Canada advanced to the final. Huitema’s crew fell 1-0 to the United States, but secured a spot in an Olympic play-in that will see them play a home-and-home versus Jamaica in September 2023.

Huitema also changed addresses in 2022 when her playing rights were transferred from Paris St-Germain to the OL Reign, a National Women’s Soccer League club based in Seattle, WA.

The transfer happened in June, and Huitema played a key role helping the Reign to the NWSL’s top regular season record (11-4-7). They came up short in the playoffs, falling 2-0 to the Kansas City Current in an Oct. 23 semi-final.

Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden made his Olympic debut in 2022. The 24-year-old world champion ski cross star competed at the Winter Olympics, which were held in Beijing, China in February. Howden was knocked out in the quarter-finals and finished ninth overall. Less than a month later, he claimed his sixth career World Cup win with a triumph at Reiteralm, Austria.

Chilliwack Secondary grad Ben Hagkull journeyed to Brazil in July for the Americas Cup, an eight-team wheelchair basketball tournament. His team outlasted the hosts in the bronze medal match, winning 56-46.

In September, Hagkull led Canada into battle at the World U23 tourney in Phuket, Thailand.

Hagkull’s group got two wins, 58-56 over France and 71-30 over South Africa, but they weren’t in the medal mix in a tournament filled with international powerhouses.

