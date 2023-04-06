Successful season for Sardis Hockey Academy in Chilliwack

The program at Sardis Secondary has grown significantly since starting up 11 years ago

It’s been 11 years since Sardis Secondary launched its hockey academy program, and it is thriving.

There are 65 students enrolled this year, enough to create two groups of male student athletes while also icing a full female group.

“All of the players work on fundamental skills and improving individual development as a player and teenager on and off the ice,” said coach Jeff Grenier.

From September through June, players in Grades 9-12 hit the ice three times a week at the Sardis Sports Complex, skating Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The other two days are focused on dryland training, with emphasis on weight training to build strength and conditioning.

“Also, we play other sports and PE (phys-ed) games and activities throughout the year,” Grenier said. “Students receive their BC Curriculum PHE credits for taking hockey academy and also certified elective credits.”

Grenier is one of four coaches along with Nathan Martz, Graeme Strukoff, and goaltending coach Grant Rollheiser. Christie Weightman leads weekly yoga classes throughout the busy minor hockey and competitive club seasons that players are involved in, helping them prevent injury and maintain on-ice performance.

All groups are composed of equally mixed talents. Some players are involved in house hockey and some play A1-A3. There are Fraser Valley Thunderbirds and even some junior B players skating with Sardis.

“Because the focus is on each player working towards their own individual goals, the mixed talent groups work very well and each player brings an increased focus and attention to their own skill set, which then directly transfers into greater success within their community hockey season,” Grenier said. “Furthermore, every spring, Sardis Secondary enrols a team in the BCHSHL (BC High School Hockey League) which features a short competitive season that features league games against teams across the Lower Mainland.”

For more information about the program or an application reach out to jeff_grenier@sd33.bc.ca

