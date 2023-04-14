Six Semiahmoo Peninsula women earn their Six Star Medals at Tokyo Marathon in March

Christina Ego, left, with Sally Wong, Kristin Catroppa, Gayle Robinson, Laurel van Zanten and Brenda Ferris with their Six Star Medals, pose at the South Surrey Athletic Field track. The runners earned the medals by completing the six Abbott World Major marathons, the last being in Tokyo March. With 3,570 women worldwide having achieved this milestone, only 238 hail from Canada. (Tricia Weel photo)

Runners join elite worldwide group that includes only 238 women in all of Canada

For many people, running one marathon would be an amazing achievement.

But six women – all residents of White Rock and South Surrey – decided they wanted to run not only six marathons, but the six marathons: the six Abbot World Marathon Majors, to earn their much-deserved Six Star Medals in Tokyo, this past March.

The Six Star Medal honours runners around the world who complete all six Majors: Berlin, Boston, Chicago, London, New York City and Tokyo. To date, more than 10,000 runners worldwide are Six-Star finishers after the March 2023 Tokyo marathon.

With 3,570 women worldwide having achieved this milestone, only 238 hail from Canada.

“Pretty amazing that six of us from the (Semiahmoo) Peninsula got it done in Tokyo this year,” said Brenda Ferris, 59, one of the runners who earned the prestigious award.

“It’s pretty incredible to be part of such an elite group of women! To be honest, I was shocked there’s only been that many who have accomplished this. It’s hard to wrap my brain around.”

Because many runners had to delay the Tokyo Major marathon due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the marathon achieved a Guinness World Record for the most people to earn a Six Star Medal at a single marathon event, meaning Ferris and the other five local runners – Christina Ego (62), Sally Wong (60), Gayle Robinson (75), Kristin Catroppa (43) and Laurel van Zanten, 68 – also earned an additional medal at the historic event.

On average, they each go through four to five pairs of running shoes every year when they’re training for marathons, with some listening to podcasts or music while they run, and others preferring to take in the sights and sounds around them.

Some track their distance using their Apple watches or Garmins, others, like van Zanten, prefers to “run it from water station to water station.”

Each marathon presents its own challenges, they all agree – first, you have to run races to qualify, then there’s the entry fees, travel, hotel, and other expenses, as well as time zone differences and navigating your way around a strange city.

“Each marathon has its own personality. In Boston, there’s Heartbreak Hill, in New York it’s the Five Boroughs, Berlin had Brandenburg Gate, in London you’re running towards Buckingham Palace and Chicago is extremely flat,” Robinson, who ran all the Majors with Catroppa, explained.

All of the runners agree that the Tokyo marathon presented its own unique challenges – especially since they had all expected to run it earlier, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to those plans.

“Food is another challenge – finding food like boiled eggs, bagels and peanut butter in Tokyo was difficult,” Wong, who usually runs with Ferris, Ego and van Zanten, shared.

“Tokyo was the most stressful due to the COVID protocol requirements; all runners had to start recording their temperatures Feb. 26 and record it on an app, then take two COVID tests two days in a row before the race and record it on the app,” she said, noting the fear of testing positive after spending all the time training and all the money on travel and especially, after waiting three years to be able to do it, was high amongst the runners competing.

“Race day, you had to carry your phone, show the app with the temp checks and negative tests to get into your race corral.”

Many of the women train for the 42-km (26.2 mile) races with Peninsula Runners, and Ferris even works there now.

“Every race I’ve done, I’ve trained with their programs,” she said, noting that she has never regretted a run, although some days can be tougher than others to get out there and do it.

“The best thing about my running ‘career’ is the people I’ve met. My best friends I’ve met through running. And we’ve travelled all over the world because of running,” she said.

“Running a marathon was a singular goal way back when, and it just morphed into completing the Majors. What I enjoy about a marathon is the extreme high when you’re done. It’s a big accomplishment.”

Wong agreed.

“The best part of running a marathon is the finish line and that sense of achievement,” she said.

“My motivation is the medal at the end,” van Zanten echoed.

Ego, who dedicates every mile she runs to a family member during the race, also enthused about what a close-knit community runners are on the Peninsula.

“Running is my happy place! I never thought one foot in front of the other would take me to so many places,” she said.

“The world majors were incredible, these large races, meeting and seeing people from all over the world. Crossing the finish line in Tokyo and getting the medal was surreal… definitely bucket list!” Ego said.

Catroppa, a mother of three who was determined to get her training in, said it was difficult to balance her and her kids’ busy sports schedules this time around.

“I quite often was up and out running by 3 or 4 a.m. in order to get my miles in before my son’s hockey or daughter’s volleyball,” she noted.

“Completing Tokyo and our sixth star was a tremendous feeling of accomplishment. I have so much gratitude that our health prevailed.”

While they all have their own reasons for running, all of the Six-Star finishers agree the Semiahmoo Peninsula is a great place to run, no matter what your level.

“I love the running community out here. Whether you run 5K or marathons, there’s a lid for every pot!” Ego said.

